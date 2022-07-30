Return of the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival | Entertainment News





The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival will return in August for its 24th season after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. This season, we are offering the Cooperstown community a collection of performances spanning an exceptionally wide range of musical styles and traditions,” festival founder and artistic director Linda Chesis said in a press release. Imani Winds will open the festival with a program of wind quintet music at the Otesaga Resort Hotel at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2. The Grammy-nominated ensemble are famous for their innovative programming and dynamic performances, according to the release, and audiences in Cooperstown can look forward to a concert filled with their fresh energy and technical expertise. The groundbreaking wind quintet will present a program showcasing all the sonic possibilities of this combination of instruments, including works by former founding member Valerie Coleman, Indian-American composer Reena Esmail and an arrangement by Revels Le Tombeau of Couperin. The Verona Quartet will return to the festival at 7 p.m. on August 8 at the Otesaga. The multi-award-winning quartet, veterans of the festival, will perform a program by Puccini, Beethoven and Dvoraks American Quartet. The festival will continue with a performance by the Caroga Arts Ensemble entitled Musical Kaleidoscope at 7 p.m. on August 10 at the Otesaga. The ensemble, led by cellist Kyle Price, will present a program ranging from bluegrass and classical to jazz and pop. Tickets will be by donation. The CSMF is thrilled to have Caroga Arts Ensemble making their festival debut, a locally-connected group whose players will present a truly imaginative and diverse program, Chesis said. Violinist Danbi Um and guitarist Jiji will present a duo performance at 7 p.m. on Monday, August 22 at the Otesaga. They will present a program including works by Corelli, Paganini, Piazzolla and Ella Fitzgerald. The festival will conclude with a performance by Brazilian jazz band Trio da Paz, whom NPR describes as the cream of expatriate Brazilian musicians in the United States, at 7 p.m. on August 29 at the Farmers Museum. Members of the public must show proof of vaccination, including a mandatory booster shot for those eligible for all events. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students and children. Tickets must be purchased in advance either online at www.cooperstown musicfest.org or over the phone by calling Purplepass Tickets at 800-316-8559 and selecting option 1. There is a $2 service charge per phone order. Visit Cooperstown musicfest.org for more information.

