Entertainment
Bollywood roundup: Neeru Bajwa, Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and many more…
Neeru Bajwa will play a pregnant woman in the comedy-drama “Beautiful Billo”
Mumbai– Actress Neeru Bajwa, who started her career with the 1998 film ‘Main Solah Baras Ki’, will play a pregnant woman in her upcoming Punjabi film, ‘Beautiful Billo’. Apart from Neeru, the film also features Rubina Bajwa, Roshan Prince, and Raghveet Boli in the lead roles.
Directed by Santosh Subhash Thite and Amrit Raj Chadha, “Beautiful Billo” is a dramatic comedy. The whole story revolves around a couple played by Rubina and Roshan and how their lives change after meeting Billo (Neeru), who is pregnant and becomes an important member of their family.
Neeru says, “’Beautiful Billo’ tells a touching story of human emotions with a touch of comedy that will surely strike a chord with audiences. It’s a story that will take audiences on a journey never seen before.
Produced by Neeru Bajwa Entertainment, Omjee Star Studios, and Sarin Productions, the film will premiere on ZEE5 on August 11.
‘Drunk dulhan’ Farah shares throwback photo with Priyanka, Sangeet’s Rani
Mumbai– Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has shared a throwback photo featuring actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rani Mukerji from her sangeet celebration.
Farah, who married Shirish Kunder in 2004, took to Instagram, where she shared the photo from her sangeet ceremony. In the image, Farah wears a pink outfit as she dances with actors Priyanka and Rani.
Next to the image, she wrote: “#flashbackfriday..drunken dulhan dancing to his own sangeet?? w/ @priyankachopra n #ranimukherjee.. (by the way I had managed to lose my dupatta, necklace and my hair extensions).. #desigirls.
Farah previously treated her fans to a photo of Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek during her wedding celebrations.
The filmmaker met her husband on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan-starring “Main Hoon Na”. The couple welcomed triplets Diva, Anya and Czar in 2008.
Bharti asks husbands to flaunt their ‘toned’ bodies on ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’
Mumbai– Famous comedian Bharti Singh will challenge the husbands to show off their toned bodies during the special ‘Pati-Patni’ episode of ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’.
Bharti makes an appearance on the show as a celebrity guest along with Haarsh Limbachiyaa and she won’t leave any opportunity to pull every contestant’s leg.
She said: “’Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’ is an amazing show. It is known that daily soaps require so much time and effort from everyone. You devote yourself from morning to evening and sometimes all day. So when these stars get together on a show like this, it’s a chance to relax, have fun and interact with your friends who then create a great vibe and it’s an absolute blast.
Bharti was very impressed with host and singer Amaal Malik and added, “These people are really entertaining and I’m happy to have witnessed all of this. Me and Haarsh have a very good old bond with Arjun Bijlani. For me, the most surprising factor was Amaal Malik. It was amazing to see him host the show, and it didn’t seem like it was the first time he’d done a show like this. He’s very humble and so lovely, and it was very nice.
The show brings together different families who are part of the show such as ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Anupamaa’, ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ and ‘Imlie’. They compete through various activities including dancing and singing, and the winning team is announced as “the best parivaar”.
From buff to white: Amid a row of nude shoots, Ranveer posts new all-white photos
Mumbai– Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who found himself embroiled in controversy after he shared photos from his nude shoot for a magazine, has posted a new set of photos on social media dressed in white.
Ranveer took to Instagram on Friday morning where he shared a sneak peek of his photo shoot – fully covered up.
In the images, he is seen wearing a t-shirt, paired with a blazer, pants and trainers – all white. He completed his look with his hair up and a fancy watch.
Earlier this week, Mumbai Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Ranveer for posting her nude photos on social media.
The FIR was filed following a complaint lodged at Chembur Police Station by a certain Lalit Tekchandani, under Sections 292 (sale of obscene books), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young persons), 509 (speech, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and the provisions of the Information Technology Act. (IANS)
