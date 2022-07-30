Chris Pratt Breaks Silence on New MCU Actor Adam Warlock

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2023. The trio will serve as the second Phase 5 film behindAnt-Man and the Wasp: Quantimaniaand director James Gunn even teased that the film will be emotional as it is“the last time people will see this team of Guardians.”

While this may mark the end for some characters, it will also be the beginning for others. More specifically, it has been confirmed that Guardians 3will introduce Adam Warlock to the MCU, a character that actor Will Poulter will portray.

Filming for the film recently wrapped, officially ending theguardians of the galaxytrilogy. While not much is known about what will happen in the film, fans who attended San Diego Comic-Con got an exclusive preview of some footage that would have included the first look at Poulter’s character. . After the convention, Poulter was able to share a few details about what it’s like to step into character as Adam Warlock, and then fellow star Chris Pratt couldn’t stop praising him.

Will Poulter and Chris Pratt on Adam Warlock

In an interview with fandango after San Diego Comic-Con, Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt was eager to congratulate his co-star, Will Poulter, on his work onGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3like Adam Warlock.

Speaking for the first time about Poulter’s performance as Adam, Pratt made sure to mention that he is“so proud of him”and even complimented Poulter’s“charisma”and dedication to the role. Pratt even went so far as to compare his own experience to Poulter’s, mentioning“transformation”and“discipline”which they both put in their respective characters:

“This guy has such charisma. I’m so proud of him. He did a great job. He’s an awesome Adam Warlock. He looks amazing. Him as an actor, Will, completely so dedicated , worked his ass off. He kind of reminded me of when I was cast as Star-Lord. That kind of transformation that was expected, the discipline around it, the eagerness to do it, and his willingness to ‘Go there… And look at it. Great work.’

The actor then opened up about his relationship with Poulter, saying he“to feel like a big brother.”Pratt is convinced that fans “will love his character”,and reiterated that Poulter is“just too good:”

“I feel like a big brother or something. I’m so proud of my little brother, I watch him… I just watch him on set and I’m like, ‘Man, I know what you’re going through. and you kill it. And then the part of me in the back of my mind is like, ‘This is going to be so awesome for the movie.’ He’s so good. He’s so good. He’s so funny, so natural, and he’s a physical specimen. So he’s, yeah, we’re so good. People are going to love his character.”

Poulter shared his own thoughts on stepping into character forGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He talked about the“preparations”that he had to cross and that he was able to control“his sanity:”

“A lot of the work was done for me in terms of how James (Gunn) created this character on the page and with the costume and so on. And, yeah, we discussed that, the type of physicality of the character and that was an element of the preparations that I enjoyed and also was able to do while maintaining my sanity and not putting it at risk, which was really important.”

High praise for Will Poulter

It would be hard to find an interview where an actor praised his co-star more than Chris Pratt did Will Poulter. He clearly got to know him extremely well during filming and it seems like the two have forged a solid relationship with each other. It’s always a good sign when two actors get along and have some sort of bond, as it often translates into their on-screen performances. If the actors have chemistry with each other behind the scenes, they’ll likely be the same when they’re in character.

Since the movie hasn’t been released yet, it’s obviously impossible to know whether Star-Lord and Adam Warlock will be a treat to watch together or not, and that’s a totally subjective question, but there’s no denying that this movie has brought together the actors. However, unfortunately for Pratt, since it seems like he’s grown to really love working with Poulter, director James Gunn teased that this would be the last round for this specific group of Guardians.

Considering Pratt has appeared in seven MCU projects in total, his time with the franchise may be coming to an end, at least for now. The actor recently opened up about how the multiverse could be a way for his character to return if he were to be killed off in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3so if he really wants to work a little more with Poulter, he might get the chance to do so at some point.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3will be released in theaters on May 5, 2023.