From Wall Street to Hollywood: Spend less on streaming shows, winter is coming

Roku revenue at Peacock sends warning signs of economy in crisis

It’s a vicious circle: studios are looking to save money without sacrificing quality or surefire hits. Which means services like Apple TV+, HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and Paramount+ may have to make some tough choices in a year when content spending for those platforms could exceed $50. billions of dollars or more, according to analysts.

It’s too early to tell exactly how much studios will slash their streaming prices — and such decisions hinge on how much money advertisers spend trying to lure in belt-tightening consumers.

Here are the highlights of Thursday’s results:

Comcast: The cable giant posted second-quarter revenue of $30 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $1.01, up 20.2% year-over-year on the back of a record quarter for the cable conglomerate and many of its theme parks. However, Peacock did not develop a single follower.

But it was Roku and Peacock that Hollywood’s scribes, actors, producers, directors and underwater workers had to pay attention to.

“We will ensure that the Roku Channel’s content spend…reflects the economic realities of near-term disruptions related to macro factors,” said Steve Louden, Roku’s Chief Financial Officer. “It is important.”

Wall Street was quick to react.

Shares of Roku plunged immediately after the earnings report, sending the stock down 26% in post-trade trading. It’s a strong indication that some $3 billion will be wiped from the video streaming company’s market value by the time the New York Stock Exchange opens on Friday.

“Add that to Peacock’s (Thursday) losses for zero growth,” said Brandon Ross, media and technology analyst at LightShed Partners. “The content is also going to feel pain.”

Indeed, Peacock, with subscriptions remaining relatively flat at just 13 million, operated with a loss of $467 million. Peacock in the first quarter reported a loss of $456 million, but was still able to add four million new paid subscribers to bring total streamers to 13 million, while total active users hit 28 million . Meanwhile, monthly active users have fallen to 27 million.

Thursday’s earnings cavalcade also saw results from Apple and Amazon’s releases, although very little information can be gleaned from the reports. However, they also noted how the ad market was softening.

Netflix announced on July 19 that it suffered a second consecutive quarter of customer losses as the streaming giant battles increased competition from rival studios and inflationary pressure with a loss of 970,000 subscribers. However, at least at the time, co-chief executives Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos predicted one million subscriber additions in the third quarter, adding to the 220.67 million subscribers worldwide. But it was still far less than Wall Street wanted.

Anyone working in Hollywood will have to pay attention next week to see how this trend unfolds. Warner Bros. Discovery, the second largest American entertainment conglomerate behind Disney, reports its results on August 4. On the same day, Paramount Global and AMC Networks will release the results. Meanwhile, Disney’s quarterly results are released on August 10.

Endeavor chief executive Ari Emanuel may have the final say when he releases his financial results Aug. 15, and last quarter he was adamant enough not to see any future deals fall apart. Emanuel said in May that customers were locked in for productions until 2023 and doesn’t think there will be less spending. Think of us as the ultimate content growth proxy. Will this still be the case in a few weeks?

He was referring to how the Hollywood moguls who run the industry’s dominant streaming services sent a startling message after announcing first-quarter results that they were considering a slowdown in content spending on new series. and exclusive streaming movies.

Warner Bros. Discoverys David Zaslav (“We won’t overspend”) and Disneys Bob Chapek (“watching the growth of our content costs very carefully”) admitted to recognizing the limits of streaming subscriber growth. Sarandos and Paramounts Bob Bakish weren’t exactly telling writers and directors that they would be signing blank checks.

I’m old enough to have been through several recessions, said Corey Martin, managing partner and president of Granderson Des Rochers Entertainment Finance Practice. And from my previous experience, there seems to be a sort of denial attempt in Hollywood: it won’t affect us. But it still is. These recessions seem to go from Wall Street to Main Street, and Hollywood tends to come next.