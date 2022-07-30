Kareena Kapoor says ‘no one is god anymore’ in Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor, who will soon debut in the OTT space with Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of Devotion of Suspect X on Netflix, explained how the medium abolished the star system. The actor said fame and success didn’t matter anymore in these times as OTT spoiled the audience with options. Read also| Aamir Khan joins Kareena Kapoor on Koffee With Karan, smokes a pipe

Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. She said she believed the film would be a commercial success as it is very “emotional”. However, she noted that having a star will no longer be able to make a movie successful.

She told PTI: “Today the stars are on their toes. Nobody knows what’s going on and which direction we should go. So let’s focus on content and scripts, read and write better things. So all the actors are safe. If we think we can keep focusing and focusing on building projects about stars and stardom, then that’s not going to happen anymore. People now want to see content and that has changed and transformed in the midst of COVID-19. People have realized that no one is God and no one can change anything.”

Kareena added, “Today there are no stars in my opinion. Everyone is an actor. There is no guarantee that tomorrow someone’s film will take 50 crore opening. Success and fame don’t (anymore) matter. Anyone can have 50 million followers (but that) doesn’t make you the biggest star in this country, not at all. It had to happen because there is more different work for the artist. Now, different actors are coming in who are amazing at their jobs.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of Tom Hanks starring Forrest Gump, which was itself based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name. Director Advait Chandan, which also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh, is set to hits theaters on August 11.