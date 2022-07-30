Entertainment
July Drama Actors Brand Reputation Ranking Announcement
The Korean Business Research Institute revealed the brand reputation rankings for drama actors this month!
The rankings were determined through an analysis of media coverage, attendance, interaction and community index data from 50 actors who appeared in dramas that aired between June 30 and July 30.
The stars of the hit ENA drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo swept the top three spots on this month’s list. main lady Eun Bin Park topped the rankings with a staggering Brand Reputation Index of 17,304,704, putting it far ahead of all players on the list.
The top-ranked phrases in Park Eun Bins’ keyword analysis included whale, Woo Young Woo, and avocado, while her top-ranked related terms included adorable, perfect, and cute. The positivity-negativity analysis of the actresses also revealed a high score of 95.04% positive reactions.
Kang Tae Oh took second place in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 5,263,126, while her co-star Kang Ki Young followed in third with a total index of 3,754,333 for July.
Why she? star Seo Hyun Jin came in fourth with a Brand Reputation Index of 3,299,098, and Alchemy of Souls is in the lead Lee Jae Wook completed the top five with a score of 2,666,819.
Check out the top 30 for this month below!
- Eun Bin Park
- Kang Tae Oh
- Kang Ki Young
- Seo Hyun Jin
- Lee Jae Wook
- young so min
- Lee Joo Bin
- Hwang In Yeop
- Byung Eun Park
- Heo Joon Ho
- Seo to Guk
- So Ji Sub
- This is Ha Neul
- Bae Da Bin Free Mp3 Download
- Yoon Shi Yoon
- minhyun
- Cha Ye Ryun
- june so min
- Yum Jung Ah
- Shin Dong Mi
- Oh Yeon Seo
- And in courtesy
- Girls Generations Seo-Hyun
- Oh Min Seok
- shin seungho
- Jeon Bae Soo
- Lee Sang Yeob
- Lee Yo Young
- I am Soo Hyang
- Moon Ga Young
Watch Park Eun Bin in his drama Do you like Brahms? with subtitles here
or binge-watch all Why Her? below!
