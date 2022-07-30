Connect with us

July Drama Actors Brand Reputation Ranking Announcement

2 mins ago

The Korean Business Research Institute revealed the brand reputation rankings for drama actors this month!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of media coverage, attendance, interaction and community index data from 50 actors who appeared in dramas that aired between June 30 and July 30.

The stars of the hit ENA drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo swept the top three spots on this month’s list. main lady Eun Bin Park topped the rankings with a staggering Brand Reputation Index of 17,304,704, putting it far ahead of all players on the list.

The top-ranked phrases in Park Eun Bins’ keyword analysis included whale, Woo Young Woo, and avocado, while her top-ranked related terms included adorable, perfect, and cute. The positivity-negativity analysis of the actresses also revealed a high score of 95.04% positive reactions.

Kang Tae Oh took second place in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 5,263,126, while her co-star Kang Ki Young followed in third with a total index of 3,754,333 for July.

Why she? star Seo Hyun Jin came in fourth with a Brand Reputation Index of 3,299,098, and Alchemy of Souls is in the lead Lee Jae Wook completed the top five with a score of 2,666,819.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Eun Bin Park
  2. Kang Tae Oh
  3. Kang Ki Young
  4. Seo Hyun Jin
  5. Lee Jae Wook
  6. young so min
  7. Lee Joo Bin
  8. Hwang In Yeop
  9. Byung Eun Park
  10. Heo Joon Ho
  11. Seo to Guk
  12. So Ji Sub
  13. This is Ha Neul
  14. Bae Da Bin Free Mp3 Download
  15. Yoon Shi Yoon
  16. minhyun
  17. Cha Ye Ryun
  18. june so min
  19. Yum Jung Ah
  20. Shin Dong Mi
  21. Oh Yeon Seo
  22. And in courtesy
  23. Girls Generations Seo-Hyun
  24. Oh Min Seok
  25. shin seungho
  26. Jeon Bae Soo
  27. Lee Sang Yeob
  28. Lee Yo Young
  29. I am Soo Hyang
  30. Moon Ga Young

