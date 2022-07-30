Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese tackle naval survival film ‘The Wager’ for Apple – The Hollywood Reporter





Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese team up again, this time to tackle an adaptation of David Grann’s upcoming non-fiction book, The Bet: A Story of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder. Apple Original Films has secured the rights to the book, which is slated for release in April 2023. The project brings together key players and companies behind the recently completed adaptation of Grann’s true-crime tome. The Moonflower Slayers. Scorsese is attached to lead Bet, with DiCaprio attached to star. Producers are Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas of Imperative Entertainment, Scorsese through Sikelia Productions, and DiCaprio and his partner Jennifer Davisson through their Appian Way Productions. Richard Plepler will serve as executive producer through his banner, Eden Productions. Set in the 1740s, Bet’The story begins when a patched boat with 30 emaciated men lands on the coast of Brazil. The men were the surviving crew of a British vessel which was pursuing a Spanish vessel and had crashed on an island in the Patagonia region of South America. Their stories of surviving the seas and the elements made them heroes. However, six months later, another ship, even more battered than the first, shows up on Chile’s coat, this one with three sailors — who accuse the passengers of the other ship of being mutineers. As charges and counter-charges flew, the British Admiralty staged a special trial to uncover the truth about exactly what happened on the island, exposing a story not just of a captain and crew struggling to survive one of the most extreme climates on the planet, but also struggling with their own human nature. DiCaprio just starred with Robert De Niro in Flower Moon, which Scorsese made for Apple. DiCaprio, Scorsese and Imperative produced the period crime drama, which is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-rich Osage nation. The film is in the works, although a release date has yet to be set. DiCaprio and Scorsese are one of cinema’s great couples, and over the past 25 years the two have worked together on six films that have generated multiple Oscars. The list includes Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island and The wolf of Wall Street, with Flower Moon next to be released. Above Flower Moonpreviously adapted works by Grann include those from 2016 The Lost City of Zproduced by Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, and Robert Redford’s 2018 drama The old man and the gun. His non-fiction book white darkness is developed by Soo Hugh (Pachinko, The Terror) as an Apple original limited series that will star Tom Hiddleston. Imperative, meanwhile, currently has its acclaimed limited series Black birdwith Taron Egerton, happening weekly on Apple TV+. A previous version of this story misstated the release date of the book behind this project.

