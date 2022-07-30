Entertainment
For once, Cherokee actor Wes Studi was cast as the romance co-star
In West Studis’ powerful and pioneering acting career, he played avenging warriors, dying prisoners and passionate resistance leaders. For three decades, he produced strikingly large-scale portraits of the Native American experience. But one thing he had never done in a movie was kiss someone.
I thought it was about time, yeah, Studi, 74, laughs.
In A Love Song, a tender indie drama starring fellow longtime actor Dale Dickey, Studi is cast as the romantic co-star for the first time. Dickey (Winters Bone, Hell or High Water) plays a woman camping by a mountain lake while waiting for a visit from an old flame.
Studi, the Cherokee actor who masterfully played the defiant Huron warrior Magua in Michael Manns The Last of the Mohicans and who got his first big break playing the character credited only as the toughest Pawnee in Dances with Wolves, doesn’t hasn’t been entirely limited to what he calls leather and feather roles. But sometimes it takes extra effort. When he heard Mann was doing Heat, Studi called the director and landed himself a role as a police detective.
But recently, Studi has been getting more and more of a chance to play a wider cast of characters. Along with Max Walker-Silvermans A Love Song, which opens in theaters Friday, he’s a fun, recurring guest star on Sterlin Harjos Reservation Dogs, whose second season premieres Aug. 3 on Hulu.
Hopefully it has to do with creating a better understanding of Indigenous peoples among the general public, Studi said in an interview earlier this summer. It still exists, the misconception that we have all been killed and no longer exist as peoples.
That’s basically what I want to work on, and be a champion for Aboriginal people in the industry,” he adds.
With that, Studi, sitting outside the lobby of his East Village hotel in New York, lets out a howl of laughter that he almost doubles over.
Why does this notion, which many would eagerly endorse, strike him as so hysterical? He entered Hollywood at a time when native people were regularly played by white actors. (Sam Waterston is the one killing me, Studi says, smiling.) An honorary Oscar in 2019 made Studi the first Native American actor to ever receive an Oscar.
I can’t take myself seriously when I say that, that’s why, he replies, wiping the tears from his eyes. I guess it could be.
In person, Studi bears little resemblance to his fiercer screen roles. He looks more like his characters in A Love Song and Reservation Dogs. Friendly. Quick to laugh. Self-mockery. A good storyteller. He exudes a puzzled gratitude for the life he’s found as an actor despite having spent half his life without Hollywood ambitions. Studi grew up outside of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, and spoke only Cherokee until he was 5 years old. His father was a farmer.
I had never thought of acting, really, except once early in my life when I asked my dad when I saw Jay Silverheels in The Lone Ranger: Do you think anyone else can do what he does? remembers Stud. He said, Probably not. Most of the actors you find are six feet tall, blond, and have blue eyes.
At 17, Studi joined the National Guard and volunteered to fight in Vietnam. He toured South Vietnam and saw intense action. Returning home, Studi joined the American Indian Movement, taking part in the occupation of Wounded Knee in 1973. It was only after his divorce in his late thirties that Studi tried his luck with a company of community theater in Tulsa that his friend was involved with. Studi thought: What do I have to lose?
Studi performed wherever the theater company could set up a stage or at gas dinner theaters. In one play, he co-starred with Will Sampson and David Carradine. After a few years, Studi moved to Los Angeles. He was in his early forties.
I always have the feeling of: Will I ever work again? It’s always been part of it, Studi said. On the other hand, things got better and I continued to work. I don’t take this lightly. I’m especially grateful that I was able to buy a house and stay in a good car for an extended period of time.
Studi recalls that the Screen Actors Guild’s Actors Book was a bulky tome, while the all-new American Indian Registry for the Performing Arts, listing Native actors, was just a thin sliver. . The parts he had were also limited.
The only real opening for a guy who looked like me was in westerns, says Studi. It was the only real door that was open to us at that time. It was just about being able to deliver lines and look like you wanted to.
After a few roles, Studi landed Dances With Wolves. Two years later, Mann cast him as Magua in The Last of the Mohicans, the cunning Huron warrior who fervently believes in fighting, ruthlessly, for survival. Over time, the firm and determined performances of Studis have only grown.
Any native who knows the history and the back and forth we had with the colonizers, if you will, can empathize with how they felt about things, Studi said. When you’re backed into a corner, you have to fight. It’s one way or the other. All of these things had an emotional consistency that I could relate to having lived through the turmoil of the 70s.
When first director Walker-Silverman contacted Studi, he had little reason to expect the actor from Geronimo: An American Legend (1993), The New World (2005), Avatar (2009) and Hostiles ( 2017), say yes to a production as small as A Love Song.
What are the chances he wants to come here, eat my mom’s food, go out with my friends and make this little movie? says Walker-Silverman. But luckily, Wes likes to play more than anything.
In the film, Studi and Dickey share a sweet duet, with Studi on guitar. Walker-Silverman planned for Studi to play beat up acoustics but Studi – who toured with his band Firecat of Discord – came on set with a red electric and a small amp. Walker-Silverman could tell the electric suited him better. While filming Colorado, Studi scratched it regularly with a big smile on his face.
More than a hundred films between them, adds the director. That this might be the first time they kissed someone onscreen maybe says all kinds of sad things about who’s been allowed to fall in love in movies.
