Jennifer Lopez wears shorts with Emme Muniz in Italy – Hollywood Life

Image credit: Roma / MEGA Jennifer Lopez scored some quality time with his 14-year-old son, Emme Muniz, in Italy on July 29. The pair stepped out in Capri, with J.Lo looking beyond sleek in a pair of high-waisted black lace-embellished shorts. Her look was completed with a colorful wrap top, tied around her waist. She had her hair pulled up in a high bun, with sunglasses, as well as gold flip-flops to keep her comfortable. Meanwhile, Emme was wearing pants and a sweater, and had her headphones on during the outing. Jennifer wrapped an arm around her child to help guide Emme through the crowd. More about Jennifer Lopez The trip to Italy follows a family vacation in Paris, which doubled with Jennifer and her new husband, Ben Affleck, honeymoon. Ben, Jen and their children spent several days in France, which included lots of sightseeing and eating out. However, as Jen ventured to Italy afterwards, Ben returned home, where he was spotted on the set of Aquaman 2 with Jason Momoa. Jason took to Instagram to share some photos of the couple having fun together on July 28. He also seemingly confirmed that Ben would be reprising his role as Batman in the Aquaman after. REUNITE Bruce and Arthur, he writes. I love you and I miss you Ben. WB studio tours, just explored the backlot though. burst on the board. all the great things to come. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Timeline: From Engagement to Split, Reunion and Marriage After splitting in 2004, Ben and Jen rekindled their relationship in 2021 and tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding on July 16, 2022. Although they’re still expected to have a much bigger ceremony in the coming weeks, the lovebirds kept their original marriage. small and super intimate. Since then, they have been spending quality time with their blended family. Ben has three children with Jennifer Garnier and Jen has two with Mark Anthony. Related link Related: Jennifer Lopez as a bride: all the times she wore a wedding dress in the movies

