‘Skate Every Day of the Week’ A Guide to New York’s Roller Skating Renaissance

DON’T SLEEP THIS SKATE SUMMER

Here are some of the places to ride this summer.

The Roller Wave, various locations

The roller wave organizes pop-up skate dance parties in many places throughout the year. Their next event is scheduled for August 28 at 99 Scott Avenue in East Williamsburg. Tickets start at $20.

Skaterobics, various locations

skaterobic, founded by retired corrections officer Tanya Dean in 2015, runs skate lessons at various locations in and around town, most days a week. They do Sunday classes at St. Johns Recreation Center in Crown Heights, Saturday classes at Queens Village, and on Thursdays and Sundays they teach classes at DiscoOasis in Central Park. Some classes require a membership and others can be booked for the day depending on location. They have out-of-town classes at American Dream Rink in New Jersey and United Skates of America on Long Island.

MANHATTAN

Skaters’ Route, Central Park

Skaters Road, or Skaters Circle, located just northeast of Sheep Meadow in Central Park is a historic destination for roller skaters. like in the late 1970s. The area was closed this month for a long-awaited resurfacing. There were indications it could reopen for skaters on July 30 and 31, but further damage to the new surface during the recent triathlon could delay that. Once it reopens, expect dance skaters to return, weekend afternoons from 2:45-6:45 p.m. Central Park Dance Skaters Association has run the circle since the 1990s, but Bob Nichols, the group’s 75-year-old president, said he was keen to see more young people in the mix: I’ve seen things in the world that are cyclic and rolling-skating is one of those things, he says.

Fins Roller Boogie Palace, Rockefeller Center

Pinball Machines Roller Boogie Palace has overtaken Rockefeller Center’s iconic outdoor rink for the season through October. The ice rink is open daily, with special guest DJs. Ticket prices range from $12 to $40 depending on the time and day.

Denny Ferrell Riverbank State Park, Harlem

Denny Ferrell Riverbank State Park near West 145th Street and Riverside Drive is open to skaters afternoons and evenings daily except Thursday through mid-September. They have sessions where everyone is welcome and evening sessions for adults only on Wednesdays and Fridays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $2 and its $6 to rent skates.

DiscOasis, Wollman Rink Central Park

Soak up the shimmering light of multiple disco balls at this dazzling pop-up ice rink at Wollman Rink in Central Park. The rink is open Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Ticket prices vary by day and time from $12 to $39 for special events. skaterobics hosts special lessons for children twice a week and Sunday for adults.

BROOKLYN

Pier 2 Roller Skating Rink, Brooklyn Bridge Park

This seasonal waterfront rink is open daily until mid-September, then on weekends from mid-September to late October. Admission is $7 or $11, depending on the day, although there are several free sessions open to the public throughout the week. Roller skate and blade rentals are $7, but you must bring your own socks!

Lakeside LeFrak Center, Prospect Park

Until the end of October, the Skating rink by the lake LeFrak Center is open to skaters every weekday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and on weekends from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. They are occasionally open later for special events and dance parties. The next 10 dollar dance the party is scheduled for July 29with a supplement for lockers and rentals.

Brooklyn Skate Club, aka Crazy Legs Skate Club, Bedford-Stuyvesant

What this school gym-turned-ice rink lacks in air conditioning, it makes up for with a reliable, spotless vibe. Twice a week, the Brooklyn Skate Club hosts open skates with lessons from 7 to 8 (lesson is a loose term). Spin around the swampy arena with a disco ball stuck to a basketball hoop and a blaring disco and hip hop DJ and watch the moves of some of the most graceful skaters in town. A public skating session follows from 8 p.m. to midnight. The cost for the session and lesson together is $15 and skate rental is an additional $7. They are taking a break in August but will be back in September, with additional classes on Saturdays. Check their instagram for more details.

Da Dome, East New York

From the Dome hosts skating and skating parties for different pop-up events where admission is usually $10 with $5 skate rentals. Check them out social media platforms for Events to come.

STATE ISLAND

Roller Jam United States

While the city was once home to a number of rinks during the disco era, Roller Jam USA is currently the only roller rink open year-round. You can learn more about the visit and price here.

BRONX

Summer Skating Series, St. James Park, Fordham

The St. James tennis courts have been reclaimed, with free community skate sessions on weekends throughout the summer, hosted in part by 59-year-old Nancy Nacim-Valdes and the group Skate Info Network. Skating has never left New York. It appears to be underground, she said, adding that she was eager to bring the sport to more Bronx residents. The next date of books is August 6.

QUEENS

Skates in the Park, Rosedale

Ian Bryant, 52, returned to skating during the pandemic after going to an outdoor Stakerobics event. Now he hosts his own free community skate at PS 38 in Rosedale Queens from 3-7 p.m. every Saturday. Skaters of all skill levels are welcome, but you must bring your own skates and protective gear is encouraged for beginners. For more information, email [email protected] or visit Skates in the park on Instagram.

TWA Hotel, Roll-A-Rama, JFK Airport

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays The TWA pop-up outdoor ice rink is open, weather permitting, on a first-come, first-served basis through November. Tickets are $20 for adults and $16 for children under 12.