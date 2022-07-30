Ranveer Singh – Ranveer Singh joins Bollywoods bold men’s club; here are the others





Posted on 29.07.22, 17:36 Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot for a magazine may have sparked some controversy, but he’s not the first Bollywood hunk to pose in the buff. Here is a list of Bollywood men who have dared to go bareback and some have even managed to do so without too much hubbub. In 2020, Milind Soman posted a photo clicked by his wife Ankita Konwar to celebrate his 55th birthday. The actor and fitness enthusiast was seen running Monty hard on the beach side. Milind is also remembered for his controversial 1992 photo shoot with then-girlfriend Madhu Sapre. The models posed completely naked with just a snake coiled around them for an ad commercial. John Abraham With a body to die for, John Abraham took to Instagram to share a sneaky photo with his followers. Sitting in his vanity van, the Satyamev Jayate the actor barely covered himself with a pillow, flashing a charming smile. Even for Kabir Khans New YorkJohn laid it all out. Rahul Khanna Rahul Khanna, the actor-entrepreneur, recently posted an almost naked picture of himself wearing nothing but brown socks and a pillow to cover him up. A cheeky caption followed the photo, which was to promote her accessories brand. Vijay Deverakonda Janhvi Kapoor could have called him corny Coffee with Karan, but the actor is far from it. Vijay Deverakonda posed naked with just a bouquet of roses to protect his modesty in the poster for his upcoming film Liger, which also stars Ananya Panday. He was also called out for impersonating Aamir Khans PACK attach. Manav Kaoul Actor, playwright, director and writer, Manav Kaul recently launched his own collection of poetry. The multi-talented playwright has shared a beautiful cover of his upcoming book, Karta Ne Karam Se. Designed by Varun Chawla, the cover of this collection features Manav posing naked on top of a huge thumbprint. The artistic yet bold cover was adored by her fans and followers on Instagram. Aamir Khan Aamir Khan was caught in the middle of a controversy over the poster of PACK. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, this movie was adored by audiences, but Aamir’s bold decision to strip naked for the movie’s poster caught his fans off guard. The actor posed nude with just a radio covering him on the train tracks, where his character PK loses a pendant that would take him home. Neil Nitin Mukesh Neil Nitin Mukesh shocked everyone with his nude scene in Madhur Bhandarkars Jail, which introduced male frontal nudity for the first time to Bollywood. The film also starred Manoj Bajpayee and was about the life of a man, Parag, who is falsely implicated in a crime he didn’t commit.





Rajkumar Rao Rajkummar Rao has always been hailed for his performance. For Hansal Mehtas Shahidthe actor played a character inspired by the life of lawyer-activist Shahid Azmi, where he had to bare everything for an intense scene.





Ranbir Kapoor In his first film Saawariya, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranbir Kapoor was seen dancing with a towel barely covering his stomach. While the melodious song Jabse Tere Naina was playing, Ranbir was dancing around the room with only a towel tied around her waist. For a first film, it was quite a bold decision.







