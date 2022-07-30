Watch Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn perform with Metallica backstage at Lollapalooza





Fate was fulfilled at Lollapalooza this weekend as Eddie Munson himself finally got to meet his heavy metal heroes and perform the song that made him a pop culture phenomenon. stranger things Actor Joseph Quinn – who plays much-loved metalhead character Eddie in the show’s final season – has teamed up with Metallica for the first time in the flesh to play through the classic thrash anthem Puppeteer ahead of the band’s headline performance at this year’s Lollapalooza festival. In a new video released by Netflix, Quinn is shown backstage at the festival revealing he’s about to meet heavy metal’s biggest band, before being shown hooked up with Metallica as James Hetfield confirms he’s is a “big fan” of stranger things (and has been, in fact, since Season 1), revealing that watching the show has actually been a “bonding experience” for him and his kids. After Quinn thanks Metallica for allowing stranger things for using the lead, Hetfield returns a note of gratitude to Quinn “doing him justice”. Quinn then confirms that he feels “very connected” to Metallica after spending two years listening Puppeteer in preparation for his pivotal scene as Eddie, in which he plays the iconic song to ward off evil bat beasts from attacking his friends. Metallica then invites him to a jam, and before we know it, we have the real Eddie Munson himself shredding Puppeteer with the very band that made him world famous. Watch the wholesome moment below. Metallica continues its world tour in the United States later this month 🤘 this is for Eddie 🤘 Joe Quinn met Eddie Munson’s heroes: @Metallica! pic.twitter.com/y0oaSLpT6PJuly 29, 2022 See more

