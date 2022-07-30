Hill View will provide free and fun entertainment with the first-ever Community Fun Day





PORTSMOUTH—Hill View Retirement Center offers its first-ever Community Fun Day on Saturday, July 30 from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event, which is completely free and open to the public, is one of the ways the retreat center strives to stay involved in the Portsmouth community, according to Rodney Hamilton, director of marketing and purchasing for Hill View. “We used the slogan ‘[m]make a difference in the life around us,” Hamilton explained. “We do everything we can to provide our residents with the best possible experience, and we want to extend that same mission to our community. We want to do things in our community that have a positive impact/influence. To put this positive community approach into practice, Hill View’s first-ever Community Fun Day will deliver exactly what its name promises: a day filled with fun activities for the whole community, not just the residents of the retreat center. And by Hamilton’s estimation, the price of the event is unbeatable. The event is open to the public and admission, entertainment, food, games and activities are completely free. “We wanted to make it a fun summer day before everyone goes back to school, and just have an option for people to have free entertainment. Everything we do is completely free – food, games, everything is free,” Hamilton said. The event hosts a vendor fair with many local vendors and while they will be selling their respective wares, the rest of the day’s events and fares are free to the public, including musical entertainment, a professional magician, balloon animals, inflatables, carnival games, a petting zoo, burgers and hot dogs, and more. Free facility tours will also be available for anyone interested in learning more about what Hill View has to offer its residents. Hamilton says that while facility tours aren’t the focus of the day, he wants anyone interested to know that the facility just lowered its rates for independent living starting July 1. Attendees of Saturday’s event at Hill View will also have a unique opportunity to take part in a social media challenge that could help them win a big prize – and all it takes is a selfie and a hashtag. “If you take a photo of yourself at the event and post it to Facebook with the hashtag #HillViewFunDay, your name will be entered into a draw to win a $250 Amazon gift card,” Hamilton said. . Hamilton said it was important for Hill View to provide the community with a free and accessible way to have fun together. And he hopes area residents will show up to celebrate with them. “One of our main goals is to become more involved in the community at large. A lot of people forget we’re here or think we’re just a retirement home. We’re just trying to do some events, […] we have a big space for this kind of thing,” he said. For a map of the Hill View campus, a full schedule of Community Fun Day events, and for more updates, follow Hill View Retirement Center on Facebook. Hill View’s slogan, “making a difference in the life around us,” inspired the retreat center to offer a fun, free event for the entire community. The Hill View Retreat Center will hold its first Community Fun Day on Saturday, July 30 from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Contact Kasie McCreary at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931 or by email at [email protected] © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

