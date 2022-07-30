Entertainment
If Anything Happen To Me Nana Patekar Her Bollywood Mafia Friends Are Responsible
Last update: July 29, 2022, 12:26 PM IST
Tanushree Dutta wrote a long note accusing ‘Bollywoof Mafia’ of harassing her
Tanushree Dutta shared her photo on her Instagram account and wrote a long note urging her fans and followers not to “watch their movies” and boycott them altogether.
Actress Tanushree Dutta, who started the #MeToo movement in India, took to social media to share that if anything happens to her, Nana Patekar, her lawyers and associates, and her Bollywood mafia friends will would be responsible. She shared a photo of herself on her official Instagram account and wrote a long note urging her fans and followers not to watch their movies and boycott them altogether.
She started her note by writing, If anything ever happens to me, let it be known that #metoo has blamed Nana Patekar, her lawyers and her friends and her Bollywood mafia friends! Who are the Bollywood Mafia?? The same people all of whose names have come up frequently in SSR death cases. (note that all have the same criminal lawyer)
She continued, Don’t watch their films, totally boycott them and pursue them with vicious vengeance. Go after all the industry faces and journalists who planted fake news about me and the PR people behind the vicious smear campaigns too. Go after everyone!! Make their life hell because they harassed me so much! Law and justice may have failed me, but I have faith in the people of this great nation. Goodbye Jai Hindand! Phir Milenge
Take a look at his post:
Earlier this month, the actress wrote another article alleging she was being harassed and targeted by Me Too culprits and Bollywood mafias. She alleged that a maid was planted to spray her drinking water with drugs and steroids. She further mentioned that even though she barely escaped death, disgusting things are now happening outside her residence.
For the uninitiated, Tanushree Dutta made headlines in 2018 when she accused actor Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri of allegedly physically and mentally harassing her on Horn sets. Ok Pleassss. He started the #MeToo movement with several other women who came out and told their stories of harassment.
