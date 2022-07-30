Every actor featured in the film





Superheroes always take center stage, so maybe it’s time for their adorable pets to step into the spotlight instead. Well, the new animated film DC League of Super Pets give these pets their day in the sun as the film sees Superman’s pet dog Krypto trying to save his master and the Justice League after being captured by Kal-El’s nemesis Lex Luthor. The film features a stellar voice cast, and here’s everything you need to know about the famous faces behind the cartoon characters. ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Voice Cast: Every Actor Featured in the Movie DC League of Super Pets has an impressive voice cast led by Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. Johnson portrays Superman’s canine friend Krypto, who recruits Ace, who is voiced by Hart, after Ace and a number of other shelter pets are given superpowers. Rounding out Krypto and Ace’s team are PB, a pot-bellied pig played by Vanessa Bayer, Merton, a turtle voiced by Natasha Lyonne, and Chip, a squirrel voiced by Diego Luna. When they get their powers, Ace becomes indestructible, Chip gains electric powers, PB is able to grow to giant size, and Merton becomes super fast. They team up with Krypto to save the Justice League, which consists of Superman, Batman, The Flash, Cyborg, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman. John Krasinski voices Superman, Keanu Reeves is Batman, Jameela Jamil plays Wonder Woman, Daveed Diggs voices Cyborg, Jemaine Clement stars as Aquaman, Dascha Polanco is Green Lantern, and John Early plays The Flash. Other notable names in the cast include Olivia Wilde who plays Lois Lane, Marc Maron who plays Lex Luthor, and Kate McKinnon who plays Lex’s right-hand man, Lulu, an evil hairless guinea pig. Ben Schwartz and Thomas Middleditch also make cameo appearances as guinea pigs who work alongside Lulu to take down the Super-Pets. Here’s the full voice cast of “DC League of Super-Pets”: Dwayne Johnson plays Krypto

Kevin Hart plays Ace

Vanessa Bayer plays PB

Natasha Lyonne plays Merton

Diego Luna as Chip

John Krasinski plays Superman

Marc Maron as Lex Luthor

Kate McKinnon plays Lulu

Keanu Reeves plays Batman

Dascha Polanco plays Green Lantern

Ben Schwartz and Thomas Middleditch play the guinea pigs recruited by Lulu

Jemaine Clement plays Aquaman

Daveed Diggs plays Cyborg

John Early plays The Flash

Jameela Jamil as Wonder Woman

Olivia Wilde as Lois Lane

David Pressman plays Corgi DC League of Super Pets is out in theaters now.

