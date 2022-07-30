Beyonc’s ‘Renaissance’ release: what you need to know | Entertainment

You should know by now that a Beyonc album release is an event in its own right.
“Renaissance” is that, of course, and the Grammy winner’s long-awaited seventh album doesn’t disappoint, if social media is to be believed.
The album was officially released on Friday morning. So much to digest, so much to dissect and so much to dance. Here’s what you need to know:
Queen Bey fixes the leak
“So the album leaked, and y’all waited for the right release time so we could all enjoy it together,” she wrote in a statement posted on social media. “I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank you enough for your love and protection.”
Members of The Hive, as its devoted fanbase is known, took to social media asking people not to share or listen to the leaked files that were there.
She thanked them for their “unwavering support” and “for their patience”.
“Thank you for calling anyone trying to sneak into the club early,” she wrote. “It means the world to me.”
Speaking of clubs
We expected to dance, and “Renaissance” gives us house music and Afro-beats and pays homage to the jams of yesteryear.
Kids of the 1970s will remember the house parties their parents used to throw — complete with Boone’s Farm wine and the sofa moved to make way for a dance floor — with songs like “Summer Renaissance” ( which finds her channeling Donna Summer) and “Cuff It” which are reminiscent of the disco and roller rinks.
The latter even features one of the sound architects of that era, Chic co-founder Nile Rodgers.
Of course, Beyonc gives it her own take, much like she did on lead single “Break My Soul,” which samples house music legend Robin S.’s 1993 hit “Show Me Love.”
Love for the LGBTQ+ Community
Beyonc pays tribute to her late uncle Jonny, a gay man, with her latest project.
“She was my godmother and the first person to expose me to much of the music and culture that inspired this album,” she wrote in a note on her site. “Thank you to all the pioneers who started the culture, to all the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you.”
She called her uncle Jonny “the most fabulous gay man I’ve ever known and known” and credited him with helping to raise her and her sister, Solange.
“He lived his truth,” she said with emotion. “He was brave and unapologetic at a time when this country was not so tolerant. Witnessing his battle with HIV was one of the most painful experiences I have ever had.”
The lyrics to “Heated” feature, “Uncle Johnny made my dress / That cheap spandex / She looks messy.”
The album also includes contributions from LGBTQ+ stars Big Freedia, TS Madison and transgender DJ and producer Honey Dijon.
She feels and wants you to too
Queen Bey also comes with her brand of skilled sexiness, and with this album, she lets it all hang out.
Sex – or at least its suggestion – plays an important role on this album, with songs such as “Heated”, “Alien Superstar” and “Pure/Honey”.
Only she could release a track called “America Has a Problem” and instead of delivering a message about the state of the country, she lets us know that she “can’t wait to save it.”
“I provide my man / I am requested / As soon as I land”, she sings.
Beyonc the rapper
We see you dropping bars, Mrs. Carter!
Jay-Z isn’t the only rapper in the family, which we know since Beyonc hopped on Megan the Stallion’s “Savage” remix.
Beyonc cements her ability to go beyond just singing with songs like “Cozy” and “Church Girl,” in which she gives us a sample of her ability to spit a little.
This is just the beginning
According to her, this new album is only “act I” of three recorded during the pandemic.
The “Renaissance” has begun.
