Meet Your Chef: Mark Tamberino of Kirby Cosmo BBQ Bar





Mark Tamberino with Kirby Cosmos BBQ Bar runs the smokehouse at the Vail Farmer’s Market and Art Show on Sundays.

Madison Rahhal / Daily Special Editor’s note: The Vail Daily features area chefs in a new series called Meet Your Chef so you can learn a little more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you are a local chef and would like to be part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson ([email protected]) and Sean Naylor ([email protected]). Q: What is your name, where do you cook and what is your official title? A: My name is Mark Tamberino and I am the owner, line cook, bus boy, dishwasher and operator of Kirby Cosmos BBQ Bar in Minturn. Q: How long have you lived in the valley and what brought you here? A: Skiing and an active lifestyle brought me here and that was almost 20 years ago. Kirby Cosmo BBQ Bar is located on Main Street in Minturn.



Kirby Cosmo’s/Courtesy Photo Q: When did you first realize you wanted to be a chef? A: I knew I wanted to be in the food and beverage industry at a young age. My dad owned a top notch meatpacking business in Baltimore, Maryland that sold to grocery stores, restaurants, and also retail in the famous Lexington Market. Working my younger years of my life with him on weekends taught me a lot about cuts of meat and how to carve most of it. When I was 16, I found myself working at Sisson’s Brew Pub, Baltimore’s number one pub. As I was not yet of age, the head brewer asked me to brew their Egar Allen Poe root beer. I stayed on board with Sissons until I left to attend Salisbury College on the east coast of Maryland. The rest of my story continues as I work from one great restaurant to the next and learn as much as I can in each, not knowing that I would have the opportunity to have my own restaurant later in life. Q: Who has inspired you throughout your culinary journey? A: My inspiration isn’t a high-end chef cooking in Beaver Creek or Vail Village, although they’re all at the top of their game. Crazy accessories are addressed to them! But, my inspiration is my stepfather, Michael Deutschman. He taught me so much about the dining experience and how dining at top Michelin rated restaurants can be a totally amazing experience, but Chinese takeout can be just as good. I also get a lot of inspiration from our customers. Hearing the feedback is inspiring. Some of the menu items at Kirby Cosmo BBQ Bar include JB’s Original Pulled Pork BBQ, St. Louie’s Ribs and Millwood’s Dirty Fries.



Kirby Cosmo’s/Courtesy Photo Q: What is your favorite spice? A: OLD BAY! I’m a Maryland boy at heart. Q: Favorite protein? A: I like pretty much any type of shellfish. Q: Your favorite fruits and vegetables? A: For fruit, I would say mango and for a vegetable lately, it’s purple cauliflower. From an early age, Tamberino knew he wanted to be in the food and beverage industry.

Kirby Cosmo’s/Courtesy Photo Q: Name your carbohydrates: masta, potatoes, rice, polenta, etc. ? A PIZZA!!! Q: What’s your favorite comfort food? A: My wife Emily’s chicken and couscous, her noodle soup or her crab cakes. They are the bomb!

