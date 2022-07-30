Top 10: What little things in everyday life have made you happy recently? – PJ





Last week we asked our readers, What little things in everyday life have made you happy recently? Here’s what they had to say.

Emmy Mirabella Woo, 17 Crofton House School (Canada): With no destination in mind, my mother often takes us on night walks around Vancouver. Sometimes we stop for an ice cream; sometimes we enjoy the sunset together at English Bay. But one thing is certain; the journey always ends at the house where the family is. Fion Chow Winglam, 14, STFA Leung Kau Kui Middle School: I can meet my classmates and teachers physically at school, not online. Face-to-face classes are so valuable to me. Last year we could only chat with each other using WhatsApp, Instagram or Zoom, but now we can go to Disneyland, Ocean Park or nature parks together. The pandemic has made me appreciate my friends and family more. Top 10: What’s on your summer bucket list? Vijay Narayanan, 13, school on the island: Recently my family bought a small canvas chair and it has become my favorite piece of furniture. I like to sit in the chair curled up with a good book, or relax outside with the sun in my face. Sometimes I drank something or ate a snack while I was reading. It’s a little pleasure, but certainly very pleasant! Sumina Choi Shu-nam, 14, King Ling College: I recently adopted a baby turtle. I think taking care of it would be a good way to occupy myself during the short summer holidays. Every morning, it makes me happy to see the turtle sleeping on a rock in its indoor habitat. Caring for a pet can be so fulfilling and comforting. Photo: Shutterstock Anson Ng Wai-yan, 11, Holy Angels Canossian School: Recently I dropped my Octopus card on the bus but luckily a kind passenger gave it back to me. I am very grateful to this person; without the card I would not have been able to buy food and would have had to starve all day. After the incident, I became more passionate about helping people around me, like being a big sister to lower grade students. I have more friends now and I like helping others. Chloe Chan Lok-yi, 16, Tak Nga Secondary School: I was cleaning my room recently when I found some money in the pocket of a pair of jeans I hadn’t worn in a long time. I still haven’t decided how I should spend it. It shows that life is full of surprises. Puzzle game: what should adults avoid wasting their e-vouchers on? Janis Poon Ming-yan, 16, Ying Wa Girls’ School: Having an in-depth conversation with a group of friends face-to-face or individually online makes my day. Maybe I’m partly curious, but I love sharing my experiences with others. Although I love spending time alone, chatting with others makes me feel like an important part of their lives. Valérie Chiu Wing-yee, 12, Holy Angels Canossian School: Recently, I saw wild flowers growing between bricks and this banal discovery made me very happy. It made me realize that I should face all challenges boldly and be optimistic about life. Flowers can sprout from the most unexpected places. Photo: Shutterstock Holly Wei, 15, Kent School CT (USA): While reading. I really don’t know why, but finishing a good book always makes me very happy. Reading helps us better understand and interact with others in the real world. Also, reading a novel while lying on a comfortable bed helps me appreciate the little things in life. Mirko Kwok Ching, 14, King Ling College: Going out with my best friends. Since we are all very busy, it warms my heart to know that my friends would sacrifice their free time to meet me. Even a WhatsApp message from them would be enough to cheer me up.

