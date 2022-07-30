



Image Credit: John Salangsang/EIB/Shutterstock

Beyonce inaugurated the new Renaissance. The long-awaited and highly anticipated album arrived on Friday (July 29), and to say fans were excited would be an understatement. Although the new album offered a lot a la BeyHive, one thing they noticed was that Bey was referencing her husband. Jay Zpast cheating, which were the central themes of his last album Lemonade and his project 4:44. Notably, the New York native also spoke openly about his infidelity in a 2017 interview with The New York Times.

The topic came up again, however, on Beys new Renaissance song Plastic On The Sofa. She sang, Boy, I know you can’t help but be yourself around me, yourself around me. And I don’t know nobody perfect so I let you be, I let you be / That’s the way you wear your emotions on both sleeves, ’til the face you make when I tell you I had to go.

She then confidently reminded Jay that she was the only one. I’m one of them, I’m number one, I’m the only one, she sang. Don’t even waste your time trying to compete with me. No one else in this world can think like me. I’m twisted, contradicted, keep it hooked.

Sister Solange Knowles also got a shoutout on the song Cozy. The Cranes In The Sky singer went viral in May 2014 after a grainy black and white video emerged of her yelling at Jay-Z as Beyonc stood beside him in silence. No sound was included, but it was obvious there was tension which his sister later addressed in the Flawless remix with Nicki Minaj.

He’s a god, he’s a hero, she’s survived, everything she’s been through, confident and deadly, Beyonc sang in reference to her younger sister. Can I suggest that you don’t party with my sister, because she’s comfortable. Good about myself, comfortable with who I am.

Some fans have apparently been lucky enough to experience the Renaissance early on much to the chagrin of loyal Bey fans. Two days before the scheduled release, there were social media posts showing copies of CDs for sale in Europe, and Variety noted that high quality flac files could be found in minutes. The leak may have a minor effect on sales/pre-backups, but at a time when the iPod is no longer manufacturedand streaming services offer greater convenience than loading mp3s onto a phone, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Renaissance premiered at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, regardless of that leak.

Renaissance marks Beyonc’s first solo studio album since 2016 Lemonade. She has since released all is lovea 2018 joint album with her husband, Jay Z. In 2019, she released Back homemust-have live album from her headlining performance at Coachella in 2018, before releasing The Lion King: The Gifta companion album to the live action film. Gift featured several new Beyonc songs, but none of these projects carried the weight of a solo album.

They were also not commercially successful. Whereas Lemonade is currently certified 3x Platinum by the RIAA, all is love only reached Gold status, and the other projects did not cross this threshold. Lemonade remains one of Beyonc’s best-selling albums, corresponding to the years 2006 BDay in Platinum status (3x). Only his 2003 album, Dangerously in lovesold more.

It’s been a while since Beyonc topped the Hot 100 with a solo song (she helped Megan you stallion getting a No. 1 with the Savage remix), but his success exists beyond the sales numbers. five years later Lemonade, Candace McDuffie written in Charm how it was a poignant magnum opus on the dynamic beauty of the black woman. Such a lasting impact cannot be recorded by MRC Datas Soundscan.

Also, a few days before rebirths Release, Vulture launched a new cultural podcast, In it, and the first episode detailed how Beyonc literally changed the music industry. Bey did it by surprise by releasing his self-titled 2013 album on a Friday, not a Tuesday the day the new music was released. Initially, the movement was made to fight piracy, something Beyonc couldn’t do with this release cycle. Yet the albums now come out on Fridays thanks in large part to her. How the world will change after Renaissance that remains to be seen.