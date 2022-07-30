Actor Rasik Dave dies aged 65 from kidney failure; played Nand in the Mahabharat

Actor Rasik Dave died Friday in Mumbai at the age of 65 from kidney failure. Rasik, who was married to actor Ketki Dave, had been on dialysis for two years, according to a report. His last rites are scheduled to take place on Saturday. Rasik has acted in many Gujarati dramas and movies as well as Hindi TV shows. Read more: Bhabiji Ghar By Hais Deepesh Bhan Dies Playing Cricket

Ketki, who became popular for her role as Daksha in the TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Rasik were both well known in the Gujarati film and theater scene and had starred in several TV shows. The couple reportedly owned a Gujarati theater company. Raski started his career in 1982 in a Gujarati film titled Putra Vadhu.

The late actor was known for playing Karsandas Dhansukhlal Vaishnav in Sanskaar – Dharohar Apnon Ki. He tried out for the role of Nand in the epic television series Mahabharat, which started airing in the 1980s. Rasik and Ketki also participated in the dance reality show, Nach Baliye, in 2006.

According to a report in Etimes, Rasik had been battling kidney ailments and had been on dialysis for two years; her final month was painful as her kidneys continued to deteriorate. Rasik is survived by his wife Ketki and their son and daughter.

Fans paid tribute to the late actor on social media. One person tweeted, Gujarati theater has lost its charm. You will miss Rasik bhai (brother). Another person wrote: A big loss. A Twitter user also said: Prayers for the ultimate peace of the soul of the deceased. One person commented on a post shared by a paparazzi about Rasiks’ death and wrote: May his soul rest in peace.