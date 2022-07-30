Netflix is ​​back with the second season of its hit series Masaba Masaba. The series is based on the life of Masaba Gupta who is the daughter of Neena Gupta and cricketing legend, VV Richards.

Now the surprising thing is that star Bollywood hero Karthik Aaryan made a surprise appearance as a doctor this season. Karthik recently scored a gigantic blockbuster in the form of Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

This little cameo would definitely give the series a solid boost to increase its reach. The series explores how Masaba has dealt with the ups and downs of his life.

The series is directed by Sonam Nair. The show also stars Neel Bhoopalam, Kusha, Kapila, Rythasa Rathore, Kareema Barry, Ram Kapoor, Barkha Singh and Armaan Khera in key roles.

