Mac sales down 10%, iPhones up 3% Breakdown of Apple's quarterly figures
Startups and VCs
Everything goes, go, go in the world of insurance. Mary Ann reports that Lemonade acquired Metromile and quickly laid off about 20% of its staff. It makes sense, of course, in a world where there’s likely a lot of administrative and operational overlap between the two companies, but it’s always sad to say goodbye to beloved colleagues.
And don’t miss Arias piece on how the Exploration Company is developing an all-new reusable orbital spacecraft. The [space] The exploration ecosystem will change dramatically over the next 10 to 15 years, explained co-founder and CEO Hlne Huby. If you can do that, you have a huge advantage of being one of the first to market.
A few more nuggets to take you through the weekend:
Enjoy it all: Startup Charges $1.99 to Write Strings to Power Platforms Like DALL-E, and I Despair for Humanity. Come on, that’s half the fun! No thanks at all Kyle for making me boil with confused anger this afternoon. Shake.
Make it rain in Africa: Zedcrest Capital, a company known for its investments in the debt and equity capital markets, but which has recently started to venture into venture capital investments, has launched a A $10 million “emergency fund” for African startupsintended for pre-Series A stage companies, take reports.
Industrial vehicle driving course: Launch of Polymath Robotics to bring plug-and-play autonomy software to any industrial vehicle, Kirsten reports.
The more you learn: You know what, I’ve never read one diviners items that didn’t make me go, “Huh! I didn’t know that!” Today, AI-guided fish harvesting from Shinkei Systems robot gave me this moment of pleasure.
All My Monkeys Are Gone: Legal Disputes at the Intersection of Intellectual Property and NFTs
Picture credits: Bryce Durbin / Tech Crunch
When Andy Warhol appropriated the images of Campbell’s Soup in 1962, he was lucky: for a multitude of reasons, the company decided not to sue him for trademark infringement.
One wonders, however, how the situation would have turned out 60 years later if Warhol had hit a series of NFTs with the iconic soup labels.
In her latest post on TC+, CORPlaw Founder Kristen Corpion looked at “the most interesting and important intellectual property legal issues currently impacting the creation, transfer and use of NFTs” , including trademark infringement, the first-sale doctrine, and why Seth Green ended up paying a $100,000 Bounty to buy back his stolen Bored Ape.
(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams grow.)
Big Tech inc.
He will never leave you. He will make an effort to never let you down. He probably won’t run and abandon you. But TikTok may be considering a music servicereport Aisha and Ivan in an article that unfortunately falls short of the mandatory quota for musical puns. Don’t worry, folks, I’ll tell him about it.
Meanwhile, Anne reports that Kenya is considering giving Facebook a hammer blow, after the country’s National Cohesion and Integration Commission found that the social media platform is not doing enough to eliminate hate speech.
Is multimedia coming to Twitter?: Looks like the social media platform is test allowing you to post images, videos and GIFs all in the same tweet, Ivan reports.
We don’t want your Steeenking ads: Roku misses its quarterly results, and blames advertising slowdown for being short, lauren reports.
Bank balance goes down, stocks go up: Amazon reported earnings and ran to a loss of $2 billion. Seems like the stonks like that kind of thing, ’cause the stock price has gone upreports lauren.
For you, special price. For you it’s double: Twitter Blue gets a price hike from $2.99 to $4.99 per monthreports Ivan.
Where do you take someone after a peekaboo accident? In intensive care: Instagram almost copied BeReal for its Dual camera functionbut kinda missed the point along the way, Amanda Explain.
Is there anything they can’t do?: Video memes, maybe music soon (see above) and now TikTok begins testing HTML5 minigames with a handful of partners, Sarah reports.
