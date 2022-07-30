Entertainment
Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for Oscar slap in videoExBulletin
Will Smith released a video apologizing to Chris Rock for punching him during the Oscars, calling his own behavior unacceptable. He acknowledged that Rock told him he wasn’t ready to talk about it yet.
JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:
Superstar actor Will Smith once again apologized to Chris Rock, and this time he was staring into a camera.
(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)
WILL SMITH: Chris, my apologies. My behavior was unacceptable. And I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.
SUMMERS: You might recall Smith slapped Rock at the Oscars after a harsh joke about Smith’s wife. NPR TV reviewer Eric Deggans has been following all of this, and he’s a little skeptical of this latest move. Hi Eric.
ERIC DEGGANS, BYLINE: Hi.
SUMMERS: Eric, I watched the video, but tell us your story. Do we know why Will Smith released this video today?
DEGGANS: Well, I haven’t heard a lot of reasons for that. The video was posted to social media earlier today and shows Smith sitting in a room saying he wanted to answer fair questions from the public. And those questions included, why didn’t you apologize to Chris Rock in your Oscars acceptance speech? And Smith says his head was in a fog. And did his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, tell him to go after Rock? And Smith says he decided that on his own. Smith says he thought about it and wanted to talk about it. We have another clip. Let’s look at this.
(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)
SMITH: I’ve spent the last three months understanding the nuances and complexities of what happened. There’s no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave at the time.
DEGGANS: And, you know, that could be a response to those who tried to justify Smith’s behavior by saying he was somehow defending his family.
SUMMERS: Do you think this will help Will Smith regain some of the shine he’s lost among some fans since all of this happened?
DEGGANS: Actually, I think so. Will Smith has always been this incredibly likeable and charismatic performer. And now he can say he apologized directly to the person he slapped. He apologized to his family and to anyone who might have been indirectly hurt by his actions. He resigned from the Academy of Oscars and was banned from office for 10 years.
SUMMERS: But Eric, you said you were skeptical about it. Do you think Will Smith has done enough?
DEGGANS: Well, it’s a pretty complex idea, but it’s not about doing enough. I think it’s about correcting what you actually did wrong. Now first off, I think somehow Smith and the Academy of Oscars missed their moment. The Academy should have expelled Smith the minute he assaulted Rock. And Smith himself should have apologized to Chris Rock, withdrawn from the ceremony even before receiving the Oscar for best actor. Ultimately, this whole problem was created by Will Smith putting his needs ahead of everyone else. And by posting this video, Smith once again put his need for public redemption ahead of the wishes of the guy he assaulted who said he didn’t want to talk.
Now, Chris Rock is in the middle of a comedy tour right now. This video will only increase the pressure on him to speak up about an incident he has mostly avoided talking about. And it makes me wonder if Will Smith really learned the lessons he says he has in the months since that incident.
SUMMERS: Okay. That’s NPR TV critic Eric Deggans. Thanks for breaking it down for us.
DEGGANS: Thanks for inviting me.
