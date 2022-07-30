Jennifer Bartlett, painter known for her conceptual approach and grids, has died aged 81

Jennifer Bartlett, icon of the New York art world in the 70s and 80s, died on July 25 at her home in Amagansett on Long Island. She was 81 years old. His death has been confirmed by the galleries Paula Cooper and Marianne Boesky , which both represent her. Bartlett was best known for her meticulous, large-scale works that spanned painting, printmaking, and sculpture, combining the gridded serialism of Conceptual and Minimalist art with a brilliant painterly expressionism that oscillated between figuration and abstraction.

Bartlett, born Jennifer Losch in 1941, grew up in Long Beach, California. She received her BA from Mills College in Oakland, California in 1963 before enrolling in the MFA program at Yale School of Arts, where she came into contact with titans such as Richard Serra, Jack Tworkov, James Rosenquist and Claes Oldenburg, among others. The exploratory spirit of the time transformed her approach to artistic creation, leading her from the Arshile Gorky-inspired designs of her early years to a more materially inventive and formally ambitious approach. Bartlett would later summarize his time at Yale to his friend and fellow artist Elizabeth Murray in a 2005 interview for BOMB magazine: I walked into my life. In 1964, she married Ed Bartlett and took his last name. In 1965, she got her MFA from Yale and began renting a studio in New York, doing art in her spare time while traveling to New Haven to teach at the University of Connecticut.

Jennifer Bartlett, Rhapsody1975-76, enamel on steel, 987 plates, installation view at the Museum of Modern Art, New York, 2019. Photo by John Wronn.

During these early years out of school, Bartlett was possessed by an energy and an interest in materiality. She would go to industrial supply stores on Canal Street to buy rubber plugs, ropes and plastic tiles, subjecting them to various processes such as burning, freezing and breaking. These experiences, along with his interest in the process-based works of artists like Serra, Carl Andre and Mel Bochner, would eventually lead Bartlett to the creation of his most seminal and well-known work, the imposing paneled piece multiple. Rhapsodywhich debuted in 1976 at the Paula Cooper Gallery to widespread acclaim and astonishment.

Rhapsody is a work of surprising size and relative simplicity. It is made up of 987 enamel-coated steel plates, each measuring one square foot, which are arranged in a grid nearly eight feet high and spanning over 150 feet of wall space. The plates vary in their individual compositions: some contain stark depictions of trees, houses, and ocean waves, some are full of multicolored hash marks or dots, other plates are consistent only in a recognizable shape when they are seen from a distance, allowing several colored squares to become one large image. The work is an experiment in the fertile ground between variability and uniformity, and heralded new possibilities in its unabashed embrace of conceptual seriality and large-scale figurative painting.

Bartlett would continue in this checkered fashion for much of his career, whether in the architecture-focused polyptychs of his Addresses series (1976-78) or the lined compositions of his wonderfully moody plate paintings In the garden (1979-83). In 1972, she divorced Ed Bartlett and began teaching at the School of Visual Arts, where she would remain on the faculty for five years.

Jennifer Bartlett: Air: 24 Hours at the Paula Cooper Gallery, New York, October 3-31, 1992. Photo by Geoffrey Clements.

The grid never left Bartlett, but over the years his subject matter began to lean more towards the unstructured movement of nature. In his 1994-95 series of paintings titled 24 hours, straight lines and picnic-canvas patterns collide with lush depictions of ferns and swimming goldfish. She also began experimenting with three-dimensional sculptural elements, as seen in installations like Dyke (1985), which featured rowboats and houses built in front of a painting depicting the same subjects, as well as Fire/Three Cones (1989), which presents a similar duplication between painting and sculpture. She continued to explore the interplay between linear structures and deeply felt figuration throughout her later career, as evidenced by the eerie compositional geometry and occasional jagged neon lines of her 2012. Hospital pastels.

Bartlett’s monumental ambitions and inventive approach to the mutability of imagery have won him widespread critical acclaim and helped his works appear in the collections of institutions such as the Dallas Museum of Art, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art , the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art and Tate Modern. She has exhibited at Documenta and the Venice Biennale, and has been the subject of retrospectives at the Museum of Modern Art and the Walker Art Center, among others.