Entertainment
Jennifer Bartlett, painter known for her conceptual approach and grids, has died aged 81
Jennifer Bartlett, icon of the New York art world in the 70s and 80s, died on July 25 at her home in Amagansett on Long Island. She was 81 years old. His death has been confirmed by the galleries Paula Cooper and Marianne Boesky, which both represent her. Bartlett was best known for her meticulous, large-scale works that spanned painting, printmaking, and sculpture, combining the gridded serialism of Conceptual and Minimalist art with a brilliant painterly expressionism that oscillated between figuration and abstraction.
Bartlett, born Jennifer Losch in 1941, grew up in Long Beach, California. She received her BA from Mills College in Oakland, California in 1963 before enrolling in the MFA program at Yale School of Arts, where she came into contact with titans such as Richard Serra, Jack Tworkov, James Rosenquist and Claes Oldenburg, among others. The exploratory spirit of the time transformed her approach to artistic creation, leading her from the Arshile Gorky-inspired designs of her early years to a more materially inventive and formally ambitious approach. Bartlett would later summarize his time at Yale to his friend and fellow artist Elizabeth Murray in a 2005 interview for BOMB magazine: I walked into my life. In 1964, she married Ed Bartlett and took his last name. In 1965, she got her MFA from Yale and began renting a studio in New York, doing art in her spare time while traveling to New Haven to teach at the University of Connecticut.
During these early years out of school, Bartlett was possessed by an energy and an interest in materiality. She would go to industrial supply stores on Canal Street to buy rubber plugs, ropes and plastic tiles, subjecting them to various processes such as burning, freezing and breaking. These experiences, along with his interest in the process-based works of artists like Serra, Carl Andre and Mel Bochner, would eventually lead Bartlett to the creation of his most seminal and well-known work, the imposing paneled piece multiple. Rhapsodywhich debuted in 1976 at the Paula Cooper Gallery to widespread acclaim and astonishment.
Rhapsody is a work of surprising size and relative simplicity. It is made up of 987 enamel-coated steel plates, each measuring one square foot, which are arranged in a grid nearly eight feet high and spanning over 150 feet of wall space. The plates vary in their individual compositions: some contain stark depictions of trees, houses, and ocean waves, some are full of multicolored hash marks or dots, other plates are consistent only in a recognizable shape when they are seen from a distance, allowing several colored squares to become one large image. The work is an experiment in the fertile ground between variability and uniformity, and heralded new possibilities in its unabashed embrace of conceptual seriality and large-scale figurative painting.
Bartlett would continue in this checkered fashion for much of his career, whether in the architecture-focused polyptychs of his Addresses series (1976-78) or the lined compositions of his wonderfully moody plate paintings In the garden (1979-83). In 1972, she divorced Ed Bartlett and began teaching at the School of Visual Arts, where she would remain on the faculty for five years.
The grid never left Bartlett, but over the years his subject matter began to lean more towards the unstructured movement of nature. In his 1994-95 series of paintings titled 24 hours, straight lines and picnic-canvas patterns collide with lush depictions of ferns and swimming goldfish. She also began experimenting with three-dimensional sculptural elements, as seen in installations like Dyke (1985), which featured rowboats and houses built in front of a painting depicting the same subjects, as well as Fire/Three Cones (1989), which presents a similar duplication between painting and sculpture. She continued to explore the interplay between linear structures and deeply felt figuration throughout her later career, as evidenced by the eerie compositional geometry and occasional jagged neon lines of her 2012. Hospital pastels.
Bartlett’s monumental ambitions and inventive approach to the mutability of imagery have won him widespread critical acclaim and helped his works appear in the collections of institutions such as the Dallas Museum of Art, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art , the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art and Tate Modern. She has exhibited at Documenta and the Venice Biennale, and has been the subject of retrospectives at the Museum of Modern Art and the Walker Art Center, among others.
Sources
2/ https://www.theartnewspaper.com/2022/07/29/jennifer-bartlett-obituary
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Jennifer Bartlett, painter known for her conceptual approach and grids, has died aged 81 July 30, 2022
- Philippines earthquake death toll rises to 10 July 30, 2022
- Jontae Gilbert, 2025 CB, Dedicates to Ohio State Football: Buckeyes Recruiting July 30, 2022
- Top 65 Menswear Trends in August July 30, 2022
- Who’s Eligible for a Shot? – NBC Chicago July 30, 2022