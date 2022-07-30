Nana Patekar, Bollywood mafia are responsible if something happens to me : Tanushree Dutta





Nana Patekar, Bollywood mafia is responsible if anything happens to me: Tanushree Dutta. (Picture: file)

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta has once again slammed veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar and says if anything happens to him, the ‘Welcome’ actor and his ‘Bollywood mafia friends’ will be in on it responsible. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Dhol’ actor shared a post which she captioned: “If anything happens to me let it be known that #metoo has accused Nana Patekar, her lawyers and her friends and her Bollywood mafia friends are responsible!Who are the Bollywood mafia??The same people all of whose names have come up frequently in SSR death cases.(note that all have the same criminal lawyer). Tanushree in 2018 accused actor Nana of misbehaving with her when they were filming a special song in 2008 for their film ‘Horn Ok Pleasss’. Nana, on the other hand, denied all the allegations. Calling on the public to boycott films made by “Bollywood mafias”, Tanushree added to his statement, “Don’t watch their films, boycott them totally and pursue them with vicious vengeance. Go after all the faces of the industry and the journalists who planted fake news about me and the PR people also behind the vicious smear campaigns. “Go after everyone!! Make their life hell because they harassed me so much! Law and justice may have failed me, but I have faith in the people of this great nation. Jai Hind… and goodbye! Phir Milenge,” she added. A few days ago, the ‘Aashiq Banaya Apne’ actress posted a lengthy note on her Instagram, in which she claimed to have been harassed and very badly targeted by ‘Bollywood mafias’ and the former Maharashtra political circuit. . Shortly after his reveal on his Instagram, fans seemed concerned for the actor’s health and his life. After the death of Sushant Singh, Rajput has already gone to watch Bollywood movies…may lord Shiva grant you the strength to face and fight these demons,” a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “I hope you are safe! Always remember the quote “Kisi ke sath bura kar ke, apni baari ka intezaar zaroor karna” Hope God bless you with much strength and In 2018, Tanushree launched the #MeToo movement in Bollywood and accused actor Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya and director Vivek Agnihotri of their inappropriate behavior. (With ANI entries) ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone look stylish in royal outfits by Manish Malhotras

