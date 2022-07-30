



HIGHLIGHTS Kajol talks about her daughter Nysa Devgn’s Bollywood debut

The child star is currently on vacation in Greece

Kajol says she will guide her in whatever makes her happy Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgn is already a star even before making her Bollywood debut. Whenever her photos and videos hit the internet, they often go viral. She also boosts a huge following and when it comes to fashion, she can get established actresses running for money. Recently, in an interview, Kajol talked about whether Nysa will soon join Bollywood and follow her parents’ legacy. The actress said she will support her two children – Nysa and Yug in whatever they do. She said her job is not to guide them into the film industry, but to guide them to do whatever makes them happy. Related News Nysa Devgn stuns in a sexy white shirt as she poses with her friends in UNSEEN PICS from Greece “As for my children, I think I will support them in whatever they want to do. Jo bhi karna hai unko as long as khush rahein. As long as they are happy and fulfilled. I think my greatest work as that mother is not to guide them into the film industry, but to guide them to what makes them happy, to make them productive members of society,” she said. Bollywood Hungary. “I think Nysa is someone who will make that decision for herself. Like I said, I’m not pushing her away, I’m not pushing her into this, it’s something she will do for herself. She’s 18, she’s a grown woman, young woman,” she added. Earlier, Kajol spoke about Nysa’s chances of joining Bollywood and told Pinkvilla, “I won’t put her through a scanner to make a decision on anything whether she wants to join the film industry or don’t want to do it. And I will never suggest him what to do either. Mujhe lagta hai ke wo ek decision uska khud ka hona chahiye. Aaj ke zamane mein aap dekho toh there are so many opportunities available. (I think that it’s a decision she should make for herself. Today, there are so many opportunities available.)” Nysa Devgan DANCES with friends while on vacation in Greece Meanwhile, Nysa is currently pursuing studies in international hospitality at the Swiss Glion Institute for Higher Education.

