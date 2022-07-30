Mahabharat actor Rasik Dave dies aged 65. Dipika Chikhlia, Ashoke Pandit and others offer their condolences





Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has shared a photo of Rasik Dave. (courtesy: ashokepandit) New Delhi: TV and theater actor Rasik Dave died on Friday, aged 65. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared a tweet about his “dear friend” and posted a photo, writing, “Sad to hear of the passing of a dear friend Rasik Dave who was a versatile actor on stage, TV and film due to kidney failure. Heartfelt condolences to his wife Ketaki Dave and all his family. Will always be remembered. Rasik Dave was popular for playing the role of Nand in the 1980s TV series Mahabharat. Sad to learn of the passing of a dear friend Rasik Dave who was a versatile actor on stage, television and film due to kidney failure.

Sincere condolences to his wife Ketaki Dave and all his family.

We will always remember. pic.twitter.com/tORLPIUKA4 Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) July 29, 2022 TV star Dipika Chikhlia best known for playing Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayanshared a message of condolence on Instagram and wrote, “He was such a fun person and looked a lot like Raj Kiran and Chintuji. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family.” Actor and producer JD Majethia remembered Rasik Dave and offered his condolences to his family: “Heartbroken and deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Rasik Dave. Gone too soon my brother. God bless your family keeps her going through this difficult time. Om Shanti.” Heartbroken and deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Rasik Dave. Gone too soon bro. May God give your family the strength to get through this difficult time. Om Shanthi pic.twitter.com/kpmJU0Cz06 JDMajethia (@JDMajethia) July 29, 2022 Rasik Dave’s wife, Ketki Dave, is best known for playing Daksha Virani in Ekta Kapoor’s long-running series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. They have a daughter Riddhi Dave. According Indian ExpressRasik Dave started his career in Gujarati film, Putra Vadhu. Besides playing Nand in the mythological TV drama Mahabharathe participated in the reality TV show, Nach Baliye with Ketki in 2006. He had also worked in several theater productions. He died of kidney failure.

