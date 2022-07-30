The actor behind J. Peterman in Seinfeld returns to his old RI stomping ground

In 1980, the year before I left for New York [to start out as an actor,] I went to the Matunucks Theater by the Sea to see Chicago. I saw the musical that I was eventually going to do on Broadway. Isn’t that something? OHurley, 67, told The Globe in an interview. He played Billy Flynn in over 2,000 productions of the musical.

From Dancing with the Stars to hosting the NBCs National Dog Show (and a lot dubbing, from SpongeBob SquarePants to Kim Possible) OHurley has a full resume but credits his J. Peterman as making him a pop culture staple. He spoke to The Globe about his career, a never-aired Seinfeld monologue, and crazy stories from his life.

Q: So, what was it like studying theater at PC?

A: Well, there was no theater [laughs]. We had a converted classroom that was turned into a 99-seat studio. We played on a small stage. That was it. We built the sets, painted them ourselves. You got your hands dirty, you learned a lot. Some people now go to acting schools and never set foot on stage. I’ve been lucky at every show I’ve been on. I also did one-man shows. It was an engaging experience from start to finish. For nine years, I served on the school board. I just left last year, actually.

I stay very close to college. I did my one man show there. I remain very close to the Theater program. Every year, they bring students to Los Angeles, and I talk to them about the theater business. Now, it’s such a big program that you can be a theater major, a directing major, a film major.

Q: Tell me about your one-man show, A Man with Standards.

A: Well, I got a call from Michael Feinstein, a famous cabaret singer, he called me maybe five or six years ago and said do you have a one-man show? I half laughed and said, yes of course I do. Or I will as soon as you hang up the phone. I literally hung up, went to the piano, started writing and by the end of the weekend I had my show. It’s autobiographical, about growing up in the 50s and 60s around songs from the Great American Songbook the standards, as they’re called. I use music to underline the crazy stories of my life. This is very fun. I describe the show as follows: music, laughter and a single tear.

Q: And what are some of the crazy stories in your life?

A: When I was 3, I knew exactly what I wanted to do with my life: I was going to be an actor. People asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, and with a sense of disgust, I pointed to the television in the corner of the room and said, “Well, I a m an actor, so that’s what I’m going to be. I always [thought]: I’m supposed to be there. I always knew it. It was just a matter of connecting the dots.

I tell a funny story about Sinatra, who had a huge influence on my life. In the late 80s, I was invited to the Frank Sinatra Celebrity Golf Tournament, and you can imagine how excited I was. Then I found out that all the celebrities had to go to Frank’s house afterwards and perform. It was several hundred people that Don Rickles insulted two entire zip codes. Buddy Hackett did some of the most obscene tunes I’ve ever heard in my life.

Around 2 o’clock in the morning, the pianist calls me and says to me: What do you want to do? I lean over and whisper something and he looks at me like I’ve just licked his ear.

He said, OK. And I went on to do the dumbest things I’ve ever done in my career: I sang Sinatra to Sinatra. When the music stopped, no one clapped. Everyone just looked at Frank.

Sinatra sat there with a twinkle in his eye, on his 30th Scotch, and said, you know, it was a song that Joe Raposo wrote for me to sing to my wife. Did you sing for my wife? I said no sir, I was not. I don’t even remember what I mumbled. But as I walked past him to the wall I was holding, he lightly brushed my leg in a spot I haven’t washed since. He said, you looked good. It’s the only encouragement I’ve ever received, and the last time I needed it.

Q: [laughs] It’s awesome. So when you bring the show back here, I know you like to dine in Providence.

A: I’m still on Federal Hill chowing down on an Italian specialty.

Q: What is your favorite place?

A: Andinos. I’m going to sit at the bar and have my meal. It’s become a hangout for me when I’m back in town.

Q: How did you go from being a PC theater grad to Seinfeld? How was your journey?

A: Well, that was curious. In my final year, I was terrified of acting. I knew what I was doing, but I didn’t know how to make a living. And we didn’t have any theater grads I could talk to.

I moved back to West Hartford, lived with my parents like many kids, and got into the next most theatrical thing I could think of: advertising and public relations. I worked for an advertising agency, then for Yale School of Medicine public relations, then for the American Red Cross. I was moving up the corporate ladder pretty quickly in public relations. It appealed to me. Then I realized I wasn’t doing what I was supposed to. The death of my best friend in a car accident gave me meaning: I’m not doing what I’m supposed to do, but he did. So I made a plan to move to New York in September 1981. Long story short, I had my first show 48 hours after I arrived, and I haven’t stopped working since.

Q: What was it?

A: Worst musical in New York: Eternal Love. It was just awful. But I stayed on stage for four years, doing musical theatre. From there, I discovered daytime television and became Mr. Daytime. This TV appearance made me realize that I could take the decimal point and move it above one. And if I moved to Los Angeles, I could move it to another decimal place.

So in the late 80s when I moved to LA, I had a few shows of my own, sitcoms. I had one called A Whole New Ballgame that was canceled by ABC on Wednesday morning in 1995. That night I was out to dinner, crying into my beer, and Larry Davids’ office called and said: We have a guest star role on Seinfeld if Jean is interested. First I said no. But my manager never called [to Davids office], and called me the next morning: Get up. They are waiting for you. If I hadn’t done that, you and I probably wouldn’t be talking right now. I would have disappeared into a cultural vacuum.

Q: Can you believe in longevity?

A: It keeps reinventing itself. On Netflix, there’s a whole new generation of kids watching. My 15 year old sons and his friends, that’s all they watch now is Seinfeld, and he’s never watched it before.

Q: What is his favorite episode of Peterman?

A: He likes the wedding cake episode. Recites in perfect cadence from Peterman Do you have any idea what happens to a buttery glaze after six decades in a poorly ventilated English basement? I think what you’re about to go through will be punishment enough.

Q: When they first gave you the character, did you know right away who he was?

A: Oh yeah. I saw that he was a madman. A legend in his mind. Mr. Magoo Company. I loved the sheer madness of the character.

Q: What is your favorite Peterman monologue?

A: My favorite cut was from The Friars Club episode, when I mistakenly thought that Elaine and Rob Schneiders character Bob had an office romance. I walked into his office in the late afternoon, and this is what they cut:

Elaine, don’t worry. I too am no stranger to love on the clock. As a young man, my father apprenticed me in a honey factory in Belize. The head beekeeper was a horrible witch with gnarled teeth and a giant wart she called a nose. Oooh! She wasn’t attractive even by backcountry standards. But love is truly blind, Elaine, and as the days went by, working closer and closer, that sweet smell of honey in the air, I knew I had to have that horrible creature. And I did. So you and Bob are having a great time tonight.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Lauren Daley can be contacted at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.