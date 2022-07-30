How to Watch Actress Jennifer Gray at the LA Times Book Club

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Gray joined the LA Times Book Club on July 27 to discuss her bestselling memoir, Out of the Corner, with Times Senior Entertainment Editor Amy Kaufman. .

Jennifer Gray (left) joined the LA Times Book Club on July 27, 2022 to discuss her memoir, Out of the Corner. She is on stage with Times reporter Amy Kaufman at the Montalban Theater in Hollywood. (Varon Panganiban/The Times)

In a recent interview with journalist Yvonne Villareal, Gray opened up about the film’s sequel and how her own abortion changed her life. Dirty Dancing is set in 1963, a decade before Roe vs. Wade featured a pro-choice message in its coming-of-age story. A dancer at the resort where Frances Baby Houseman (Grey) and her family are staying faces an unplanned pregnancy. Baby borrows money from her unsuspecting father to pay for an illegal abortion.

I love that part of the story because it really was a feminist movie within a romantic comedy, says Gray. It was a perfect use of history.

Here are five things you might not know about Gray and Dirty Dancing.

1. Jennifer Gray and her co-star Patrick Swayze had a history. Before Dirty Dancing, Gray and Swayze appeared together in the 1984 action film Red Dawn. She played a badass guerrilla. He played a big-hearted cowboy from Texas.

2. What is she reading Kellermans road. At the opening of Dirty Dancing, Baby, an aspiring Peace Corps volunteer, has her nose buried in a book in the backseat of the family Oldsmobile. It’s an accessory called The fate of the peasant.

3. Dirty dancing was considered a racy name for a film in 1987. Gray recalls a long-running on-set contest to see who could come up with the movie’s new title because surely Dirty Dancing was never going to last, she wrote in Out of the Corner. In the 80s, it seemed too outrageous to reach its mainstream target audience. Censorship officials assumed it was a porn movie.

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Gray in Dirty Dancing. (Live Entertainment)

4. The film’s soundtrack surprised everyone. The album should have been the last thing a teenager wanted to buy in 1987: it was a mish-mash of oldies from the early 60s, Latin instruments and new tracks from veteran actors who didn’t hadn’t had a Top 40 hit in years, wrote Rolling Stone. But the Dirty Dancing soundtrack topped the charts for months and spawned classic hits: “(Ive Had) the Time of My Life, Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes; Hungry Eyes, Eric Carmen; She’s Like the Wind, Patrick Swayze; and Do you love me, the contours (1962).

5. No one expected a blockbuster either. After seeing a disappointing first screening of low-budget Dirty Dancing, her agent told Grey: No one is already go see this movie. So you don’t have to worry.

More than three decades later. Baby Houseman lives and Gray plans to direct a sequel to Dirty Dancing.

Perhaps the seemingly timeless and universal appeal of the Baby Housemans story in Dirty Dancing is due to the seismic shift it must undergo to discover and claim a more authentic and updated self, Gray writes.

Out of the Corner is the July selection of the LA Times Book Clubs.

