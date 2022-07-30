Harrisville Volunteer Fire Co. celebrates 75 years | News, Sports, Jobs





HARRISVILLE – The Harrisville Volunteer Fire Co. celebrates its 75th anniversary with a celebration of various activities on August 6. The events will take place at and around the fire station located on US Route 250 in Harrisville. There will be a fish fry with fish, chips, onion rings and chicken bites from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and a parade starting at 4 p.m. from Olive Branch Cemetery. The lineup will begin at 3:30 p.m. and the fry will stop serving food just before parade time but will resume after the parade ends. Starting at 4:30 p.m., hand-dipped Dairy Jean ice cream will be available in the open lot across from the fire station, along with treats from the Windy Ridge 4-H Club and special treats from 3-D Cakery. At 6:00 p.m., in the public park, the prizes for the best parade entries will be announced and followed by music. Mike Ebbert and Ken Staley will be the featured vocalists/guitarists at 6 p.m. with Brian Dawes on bass and Dustin Kinsey on keyboards and vocals. At 7:00 p.m. there will be a brief program describing the history of the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Co. with a reading of the names and years of service of current members. It will be followed by a prayer, followed by musical entertainment by Dean Rutan, Dawes and Kinsey. Evening activities, including the provision of ice cream and sweets, will end at 8 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the music, program and ice cream and sweets portion of the events will take place inside the fire truck garage. All Harrisville and area residents are invited and encouraged to participate in the day’s festivities, a spokesperson noted, adding that all Harrison, Jefferson and Belmont county fire departments are invited and encouraged to attend the parade and attend the activities. Participants planning to attend the animation are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. The fire department has a rich history, the spokesperson noted. The first organized regular meeting of the HVFC was held on January 10, 1947 in the Harrisville school building. Austin Wycoff was the first fire chief followed five years later by Edward Kliner. Dwaine Kliner, grandson of Edward Kliner and current HVFC President, is a third-generation member and former third-generation fire chief, as his father, Charles Kliner, was also a former fire chief. “It has been a strong and successful fire company for many years, mainly due to the good start with management in 1947”, said Dwaine Kliner. The fire department is still in possession of its 1968 International Fire Truck. The 54-year-old truck will be a star entry in the parade. Although no longer used for fire calls, it serves as a link to HVFC’s historic past, having made many fire calls during its 36 years of service. “Without the financial support of the community, the tremendous past support of the Ladies Auxiliary, and the countless hours of service from the HVFC firefighters and paramedics, past and present, the Fire Department would not have reached its 75 year anniversary” , said the spokesperson. “That’s why the August 6th celebration isn’t just for HVFC members, it’s for the whole community. It’s for the community of Harrisville, and it’s for the neighboring communities that provide loyal mutual aid support to Harrisville whenever called upon. For more information on the anniversary celebration or ways to help the fire company, as a firefighter or EMT, contact Dustin Kinsey by phone at (740) 391-6052 or by email at [email protected] Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

