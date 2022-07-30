West Hollywood officially recognizes Leon Warusevitane for 27 years of service at WeHo Starbucks

The Big Gay WeHo Starbucks is closing this weekend on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Longtime crew member Leon Warusevitane began working at 8595 Santa Monica Boulevard since it opened 27 years ago in 1995. In recognition of his valuable job at one of Los Angeles County’s most popular Starbucks coffeehouses, West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister, Pro-Tem Mayor Sepi Shyne and WeHo Public Safety Commissioner Kerri Balbone presented Warusevitane with a certificate of recognition on behalf of the West Hollywood City Council recognizing his many years of service to the community.

“The City of West Hollywood is sad to see the Starbucks neighborhood at Santa Monica Boulevard and Westmount Drive closing its doors after so many years of being a community hub,” reads the resolution dated July 29, 2022. “We honor and appreciate the many employees of this location over the years, including Leon Warusevitane. In addition to keeping the community caffeinated, Leon has brightened customers’ days for many years. We thank him for his energy and service.

In an interview with WEHO TIMES, Warusevitane reflects on what it was like to serve the Weho community for several decades. He talks about opening day around 1995, meeting his husband at what is now known as The Big Gay Starbucks and he reflects on the changes in the gay district as he embarks on a new adventure at the Starbucks located at West Hollywood Gateway next to Target. (aka Targay).

So you’ve been working here since it opened?

I was here for the opening ceremony. Howard Schultz [CEO of the Starbucks Coffee Company] was here too. We took a picture together, but I never saw her. I was really disgusted.

How was the first day?

I was very nervous. There were so many handsome men. I was 26 or 27 and it was the start of a very fine career. People think, ‘oh, you’re just a barista’, but it’s so much more than that. People don’t realize it’s such a happy space.

Did you think you would still be here 27 years later?

I don’t think I did. I didn’t think where I would be in the future. I walked here and it became a community, which was fantastic. Someone in drag came in and no one batted an eyelid. It made me feel so comfortable. You didn’t have to pretend. Then later it became the Big Gay Starbucks. No address was needed. Everyone knew where we were. We would be advertised all over Europe as a tourist destination. It was the Gay Bux. This was the place.

So you met your husband at work?

Yes I did it. He came to order his coffee and he saw me with my big afro and he started coming here just to see me. I thought he was straight. Later I found out that he was interested in me and that’s how we started dating. We will celebrate our 26th anniversary.

How did he propose?

I remember I was at the bar and [former West Hollywood council member/Mayor] John Duran stood outside with television cameras. Suddenly everyone started clapping. Then I got a text from my husband saying, “Hey, they knocked DOMA down”. Would you marry me?’ And that was thirteen years into our relationship. There are so many good memories. It was crazy. I love this place.

What was your reaction when you learned that it was closing?

I never would have thought in a million years that Gay Bux would ever close. It was very sad. In fact, I cried for two days. I was so disgusted. It’s about the space, the neighborhood and the customers.

How has West Hollywood changed for you over the past 27 years?

I feel like it’s not Boystown anymore. It has nothing to do with the first time I arrived here, it was in 1988/1989. There used to be a lesbian bar down the street, you can’t find it anymore. People now go to Downtown LA or Silverlake. I don’t know anything about the increase in the price of rent or the cost of living, but I do know that a lot has changed. We have lost so many spaces in this city. Looks like people aren’t that excited, but change is going to happen. It is up to us to make our spaces comfortable and to make them safe for us.

What’s the scoop on closing? Was it really a matter of security or was it union failure?

I don’t know much about it. Safety and security is an issue. Working here isn’t really worth hurting. Once I was attacked at gunpoint on my way to work. It was really crazy. We have been abused and we feel bad for our abusers because they have mental health issues. We hear profanity early in the morning. Someone rubbed feces all over the bathroom wall and there is not much we can do.

Is today your last day at WeHo Starbucks?

Yes, today is my last day. I still can’t believe it.

What does the future hold for you in your new location?

I’m going to the La Brea and Santa Monica Blvd. location… It’ll be fine. I saw a lot of our regulars there. I’ll be down at the store next to Target, and they don’t call it the Targay for nothing. That will be nice. Hope people stop and visit and have a cup of coffee.