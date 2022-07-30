Meet Her 5 Siblings – Hollywood Life





See the gallery





Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Zendaya is the talk of Tinseltown following the final Emmy nominations roll call. The 25-year-old superstar was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for her portrayal of troubled teenager Rue in Euphoria once again, making her the youngest two-time nominee in the category. If that wasn’t enough, she also became the youngest woman to receive an Emmy nod for production, as she serves as an executive producer on the HBO drama. To top it off, the multi-hyphenated beauty landed two more nominations for writing lyrics for Elliot Song and Im Tired featured in Euphoria Season 2.

More Zendaya news:

Of course, the amazing news follows the success of the Oakland natives with his role as MJ in Spider-Man: No Coming Homethe third film in the Marvel franchise where Zendaya plays the love interest of her real-life boyfriend Tom Holland. The critically acclaimed blockbuster became the sixth highest-grossing film of all time!

And Zendaya will keep the ball rolling by filming the second part of the sci-fi saga Dunes, prepares to take the lead in Season 3 of Euphoria and take notes on the movie icon Francis Ford Coppola for their next project Megalopolis.

Famous Siblings Then and Now – Photos

Although she’s now one of Hollywood’s biggest names, Zendaya keeps her out of the spotlight when it comes to her family life. Therefore, fans may be surprised to learn that she is actually the youngest of six siblings. The 25-year-old has three older sisters and two older brothers, all from her father Ambassador Ajamu Colemanhis previous marriage before meeting his mother, Claire Stoermer. Being the youngest sibling also means that Zendaya is aunt to several nieces and nephews. Read on to learn more about the Euphoria star family.

Austin Stoermer Coleman

The eldest of the Zendayas siblings is Austin Stoermer Colema. He is also said to be an actor, but he does not have a public social media account, so he remains difficult to maintain.

Related link Related: Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson Relationship Timeline: From First Date to Marriage

Katiana Stoermer Coleman

Zendaya has previously revealed how much she admires her older sisters. I look up to my big sister and realize the influence she had on me and made me a better person, she said Time in a 2015 interview Having such a big anchored family, I realized as I got older how important that was. Not only are his immediate family rooting for him, but also his adorable nieces and nephews.

Honestly, my little nieces and nephews come first, she said. Complex in 2015. Because one day they’re going to have Twitter and they’re going to have Instagram, and I’m going to say, that’s how you kids deal with it.

annabelle Stoermer Coleman

Although it’s unclear exactly how many nieces and nephews Zendaya has, she said in a 2019 interview. vogue profile, that she was picking up one of her sisters and her two daughters from school. Not only does she help where needed, but she teaches young people valuable life skills. After Giuliana Rancic remarked that Zendayas’ dreads made her look like she smelled like weed, the actress took to Instagram, writing, My wearing my hair in locs on an Oscars red carpet was to showcase it under a positive day, to remind people of color that our hair is good enough.

My little nieces have curly hair, she said later Complex. And if they were to have someone say something demeaning about what they have and what is dear to them, then I would like them to at least have the pride in themselves to find an answer that has some meaning and of which they were proud. . Honestly, I think first of my little nieces and my little nephews. Because one day they’re going to have Twitter and they’re going to have Instagram, and I’m going to say, that’s how you kids handle it.

Julian Stoermer Coleman

Zendaya also has a brother named Julien. Just like his other siblings, he doesn’t have a public Instagram page, so everything is known about him.

Kaylee StoermerColeman

The youngest of the brood is Kaylee. Although she’s made a few red carpet appearances alongside her A-list sister in the past, it’s unclear how close she is to Zendaya.