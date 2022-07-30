Forgive us, but no Bollywood actress is worthy of playing Madhubala on screen

In recent years, there has been a trend in the entertainment industry. The tendency to introduce the public into the lives of legends. Biopics are made and served to moviegoers. Whether it’s politicians, cricketers, athletes or actors, many biopics have been made about the lives of people of all genders. Now the entertainment industry is planning to make a biopic based on the life of a legendary actress who is still irreplaceable. The actress is Madhubala.

Biopic on Madhubala announced

Madhubala – the most talented actress Indian cinema has ever seen has ruled the entertainment industry for a long time. Whenever she appeared on screen, it was always a treat to watch. Decades have passed after his passing and now Madhubala Ventures Private Limited (founded by Madhubala’s younger sister Madhur Brij Bhushan and her partners Arvind Kumar Malviya, Prashant Singh, Madhurya Vinay and Vinay Malviya) has collaborated with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited (who are producing the Shaktimaan Trilogy with Sony Pictures International Productions) to make a biopic.

A senior Bollywood critic and business analyst, Taran Aadarsh, took to Twitter to share an update on the biopic. He wrote, MADHUBALA BIOPIC ALL READY TO TAKE OFF Legendary actress #Madhubalas youngest sister #MadhurBrijBhushan has teamed up with #Shaktimaan producers #BrewingThoughtsPLtd [headed by ex-film journalist #PrashantSingh, #MadhuryaVinay] for the biopic #Madhubala.

Meanwhile, producer Bhushan addressed the media and said, It has been my lifelong dream to do something for my beloved sister, who lived a very short but memorable life. All my sisters and I came together to make this dream come true. With God’s blessing and the dedication of my partners Arvindji, Prashant, and Vinay, I am confident that this biopic will be successfully produced at a high level. We need everyone’s blessing to set up this project beautifully.

Actresses who could play Madhubala

Speculation over which actress might play the role of Madhubala has the entertainment hall buzzing. Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon were considered for the role. Few reports also suggest Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bigg Boss famed Shehnaaz Gill will be competing for the role.

While Deepika played leading roles in period dramas like Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani, Alia has become a versatile actress. 2022, however, is Kiara’s year as the only Bollywood movie that did a decent job this year was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Her Jug Jug Jeeyo also received praise from many. Kriti, meanwhile, has also proven her worth time and time again on the big screen.

Speaking of Shehnaz Gill, since joining the Bigg Boss 13, she has become a nation idol. Even celebrities are making reels on his viral audio clips.

Madhubala’s Legacy

Born on February 14, 1933, Queen Venus of Indian cinema, Madhubala is still considered the most beautiful and talented actor in the industry. She made her Bollywood debut at the age of 9 with a romantic musical film Basant in 1942.

From the 1940s to the mid-1960s, she worked in 73 films and her role as Anarkali in director K.Asifs Mughal-e-Azam is still considered an example of one of the finest works in history. of Indian cinema.

It had even caught the attention of Hollywood photographers and directors, all delighted by its incandescent glow. Such was her grace and beauty that she was given the title Marilyn Monroe of Bollywood.

No actress can match the beauty and talent of Madhubala

Since Bollywood has a severe allergy to casting, it can be said that the entertainment industry will fail to cast an actor who could justify the aura of the veteran actress. Her beauty and talent were unmatched. It would be wrong to say that today’s actresses don’t have talent. Of course, some of them are doing well, but beware, not all of them. Especially the actresses who were considered for the role, lack the charm that Madhubala had. You can’t expect them to choose an actress who can justify the character. Or I would say there is no artist in Bollywood to project the actress as she was.

