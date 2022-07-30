Zee Bollywood Announces Special Lineup For Multi-Genre Weekend





In July, Zee Bollywood is preparing a list of entertainment you can’t refuse! The 101% Shuddh filmed destination on TV is ready to whisk you away on a long weekend filled with nostalgia-induced celebrations, masaledar dialogue, dhasu music and your favorite stars! Kicking off the celebration weekend with an entirely special lineup dedicated to legend Sanjay Dutt on his birthday on July 29th, because no one is as cool as our very own Sanju Baba! This will be followed by just the right amount of romance, lore/value clash, and social message as we celebrate Prem Rog’s iconic 40th birthday on July 30. WATCH INDIA TV LIVE MOVIE

In addition to dhamakedar action on your lazy Sunday, we have the Khudgarz celebratory showcase which ends 35 glorious years on July 31st. Celebrate 101% Shuddh Bollywoods superstar Sanjay Dutt’s 63rd birthday with a killer line-up all day on Zee Bollywood on July 29th. Start the day with groove on Tamma Tamma lodge with the broadcast of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit starrerThanedaarat 8:45 a.m.. Witness Sanju Baba and Govinda’s impeccable camaraderie with Karisma Kapoor and Pooja Batra inHaseena Maan Jayegi at 11:30 a.m.. Break up the afternoon siesta with the hilariousEk Aur Ek Gyarahwith Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, Jackie Shroff and Amrita Arora at2:30 p.m.. And get ready for the ultimate sunset with the iconic movieKhalnayakwith Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff at6 p.m.. Reet-riwaaz insaan ki sahuliyat ke liye banaaye jaate hain, insaan reet-riwaazo ke liye nahinThese evergreen words were woven into a cinematic social drama with stunning performances from Late Rishi Kapoor and Padmini Kolkapure with the legendary Shammi Kapoor, Tanuja, Bindu, Sushma Seth and Raza Muraad in key roles. Celebrate the40 glorious years of Prem Rogand its commendable portrayal of star-crossed lovers against cruel society and its outdated standards. Not only the hard-hitting dialogue and thoughtful direction from Raj Kapoor, but the music played a major role in making the film as legendary and celebrated as it is today. Let’s revisit this masterpiece on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of its release onJuly 30 at 11 a.m. only on Zee Bollywood. Reminiscing about the old days, Padmini Kolhapure said, Prem Rog was a film that marked an era in the history of Indian cinema. It was not just the story of two star-crossed lovers, but it reflected the tragic reality of rural India at that time. My character, Manorama was more than a damsel in distress, she was the voice of all those women who couldn’t speak for themselves. “And only Raj Kapoor sahab could have succeeded in telling this poetic chaos. Unlike my lively and bubbly Manorama, we had Devdhar played by our beloved Rishi Ji who was calm, compassionate and composed. A character that was so refreshing even to him. Today, as we celebrate 40 years of the film, I’m still discovering new details and realizing what a layered masterpiece Prem Rog was, colhapure added. 35 years after the film that took the drama genre to the next level with a powerful cast, exquisite music and a captivating storyline, Khudgarz became an instant hit with audiences. With Khudgarz, Rakesh Roshan established himself as one of the best directors. While he believed in the script that it could be a blockbuster, Rakesh Roshan swore he would shave his head if it became a reality, and the rest is history. Featuring legendary stars such as Shatrughan Sinha, Jeetendra, Amrita Singh, Govinda, Neelam Kothari and Kadar Khan in key roles, Khudgarz has become a defining film for everyone involved. Come, join the celebration of35 iconic years of Khudgarzwith a television broadcaston Zee Bollywood on July 31 at 11 a.m. So this weekend get ready for 101% shuddh guaranteed fun with Zee Bollywood. LISTEN TO MVP – THE MASTER’S VOICE PODCAST ON SPOTIFY

