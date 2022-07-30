Entertainment
The Bluey Phenomenon: Bandit Heeler’s voice actor reveals all about playing arguably the world’s greatest dad | Ents & Arts News
It’s not often that a show aimed at young children finds an audience beyond the age range for which it is designed.
Yes, many tired parents and siblings end up watching programs about animated characters, often on a loop, often when there’s a lot of superior stuff they could watch, while entertaining a small child.
But a show that appeals not just to fussy toddlers, but also to their family members and even people who have no reason to watch children’s television — heck, rewards even voters and the best editors of lists – is definitely not the norm.
But Bluey is one of those shows.
A co-production between the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and the BBC, Bluey is set in Australia and chronicles the life of the eponymous Bluey, a blue-heeled puppy, his little sister Bingo, and his parents Bandit and Chilli.
After it first aired in 2018, it received acclaim – the first series became the number one children’s show on Australian television, won an International Emmy Kids Award, was listed as one of the best sitcoms of all time, attracted famous fans including Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, and was streamed 97 million times on iPlayer in the UK.
And while Bluey is the central character, the star has to be his dad Bandit Heeler, who doesn’t conform to the “cartoon lazy dad” stereotype of Daddy Pig and Homer Simpson – he’s the stay-at-home guy instead. with his daughters, teaching them life lessons through play.
He is voiced by musician David McCormack, who told Sky News’ Backstage podcast he was originally asked to read a few lines.
“Through a mutual friend, they were like, somebody’s doing this show, it’s about a family of dogs and you want to read to be the dad? And I was like, I can’t play, I can’t do any of this stuff, because I come from a musical background, I’ve never done anything like this before in my life,” he said.
“And I walked into the booth and they gave me the script with the highlighted lines and then I started reading and we kind of carried on. We did a few hours of different lines and tried things and I said, “Cool, thanks, see you later” I thought it was going to be a glitchy, animated online-only webisode called Bluey.
“And then they did the pilot and people liked the pilot, and now we’re 486 episodes later or whatever and we’re still doing it – so yeah, I totally fell into it, I had never done anything like this before and I may not do anything like that again, but it’s fun right now.”
But perhaps it was this lack of acting experience that allowed McCormack to take on the role. Like Bandit, he’s a dad, so he says it didn’t always require a lot of acting.
“My secret weapon was when we started doing it, I had girls who were three and five, and that’s maybe Bingo and Bluey’s approximate age. So they gave me the script and I was reading it and whatever was in the script probably happened to me that day or last week or that morning.”
Bandit is often hailed as a brilliant father, an inspiration to parents who don’t have the time or effort to play with their children like he does.
But while McCormack agrees he’s great, he says the playing field isn’t exactly level.
“I wish I was more like Bandit Heeler, but you know what advantage Bandit has? He’s only Bandit for seven minutes at a time – we have to deal with parenthood 24/7, 365 a day. year,” he laughed.
“And if you get a Bandit Heeler show that looks like a Big Brother style, I bet we’re going to see things that aren’t so Mr. Perfect Bandit Heeler, you know what I mean? The truth will come out.”
Whether due to his parenting skills or something else, Bandit has also become an object of desire despite being a cartoon dog.
“I attribute that to the wonderful animators,” McCormack said. “The animators made him very appealing in a mainstream way – he’s kinda stocky, kinda scruffy, he’s a cool dude.
“But, yeah, it’s funny, isn’t it, that he’s turned into some kind of cartoon dog pin-up.”
The second series of Bluey arrives on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer from August 1, and the third series will stream worldwide on Disney+ on August 10.
