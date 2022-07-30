Don’t pull her away, don’t push her towards him





Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa may not have made her Bollywood debut, but she is already a paparazzi favorite. Although she has a private account on Instagram, her friends and fan pages continue to post her photos which receive lots of love and appreciation from netizens. In a recent interview, Kajol spoke about her daughter’s debut in Bollywood and said that she will support her two children in whatever they do. Besides Nysa, Kajol and Ajay are also the parents of their son, Yug. As for my children, I think I will support them in whatever they want to do. Jo bhi karna hai unko as long as khush rahein. As long as they are happy and fulfilled. I think my greatest job as a mother is not to guide them into the film industry, but to guide them to whatever makes them happy, to make them productive members of society, said the actress in Bollywood Hungama. She continued, I think Nysa is someone who will make that decision on her own. Like I said, I’m not pushing her away, I’m not pushing her into this, it’s something she will do for herself. She’s 18, a grown woman, a young woman, she added. During an interview with Film Companion, Ajay Devgan was also asked if Nysa plans to break into Bollywood. He responded by saying, I don’t know if she wants to get in that line. So far, she has been disinterested. Everything can change at any time with children. She is abroad, she is studying at the moment. Nysa is currently on holiday with her friends and photos and videos of the child star enjoying a gala on her trip have gone viral on social media. Read all Recent news and recent news here

