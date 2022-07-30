Bollywood Diva Poonam Dhillon in Superstar Singer 2 Captains Beat Salman, Dane…





Superstar Singer 2, Sony Entertainment Televisions’ children’s reality show, has charmed audiences with its extraordinary display of young singing talent week after week. In the race to become the next Singing Ka Kal, contestants spare no effort to impress the audience with their singing. This Sunday, the show will be honored by 80s Bollywood divas Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon in the special episode Poonam and Padmini ji. Seizing the golden opportunity, Captain Salman Ali will ask Poonam Dhillon to dance with him. Doing the lucky pe dance, captain Mohammad Danish and Pawandeep Rajan will be seen joining Salman and Poonam ji on stage. Evergreen beauty Poonam Dhillon along with Superstar Singer 2 captain trio will dance to Poonam jis popular love song Gapuchi Gapuchi Gam Gam. Captains will be seen dancing with Poonam and giving her roses. A shower of flower petals, beautiful music and indeed a cute moment with the captains, Poonam ji is sure to bring home a special moment to cherish forever. Not only that, she will also reveal the meaning of Gapuchi Gapuchi Gam Gam which translates to I love you so much. Featured video The cutie of the show, Sayisha Gupta who is affectionately called, Miss Mohali will catch the attention of Padmini and Poonam as she will be seen giving a powerful performance on the songs, ‘Tu hai vahin’ and ‘Pucho na yaar Kya Hua.’ Post her performance, after Padmini and Poonam ji shower her with praise, Sayisha surprises them back! In a cute moment, Sayisha will be seen gifting the two Bollywood divas a belt to the delight of everyone on set. Later in the show, Poonam ji will be seen teaching Sayisha’s steps to the song, Tu Hain Vahin and joining them on stage will be Padmini Ji who teaches his steps to the song ‘Cham Cham’ drawing heaps of applause from everyone. world.

