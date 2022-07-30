Why post-pandemic Bollywood films are struggling at the box office

Shamshera is the latest big budget Hindi film to drop at the box office. When cinemas reopened late last year after remaining closed during the two COVID-19 shutdowns, the Hindi film industry breathed a sigh of relief.

They could finally get back to work, resuming pending filming schedules, and releasing films that have been rotting in anticipation and uncertainty. However, this hope turned out to be fleeting.

Fridays, which ended in lively celebrations not so long ago, were now dreaded, and rightly so, as they began to manifest the worst fears of everyone involved in new releases. Satyamev Jayate 2, 83, Jersey, Bachchan Pandey, Runway 34, Heropanti 2, Samrat Prithviraj, recent box office crashes have been loud and painful.

Picture: Youtube Picture: Youtube

Read also :

Despite featuring gigantic stars, jaw-dropping editing, and backing from giant studios, these films turned out to be complete box office failures.

Bollywood could have lived with the lackluster performances of a few key films and been seen as a dark phase this time around, but the simultaneous emergence of southern cinema has made the recent wave of failures harder to swallow.

It’s not like people stopped going to the movies after the pandemic. They are, and in large numbers. The wicket collections of Pushpa, KGF Chapter 2 and RRR are a clear testimony to this. Audiences love movies as much as they always have; they don’t watch Bollywood anymore.

Picture: Youtube Picture: Youtube

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, host Karan Johar discussed this alarming soundtrack situation with his guests Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Johar began by sharing Omax’s disturbing stats.

Picture: Disney+ Hotstar Picture: Disney+ Hotstar

In its April 2022 list of the most popular female stars, only three heroines of the Hindi film industry managed to find a place. Alia Bhatt was at number 2, Deepika Padukone at number 5 and Katrina Kaif at number 8.

Kajal Aggarwal took fourth place and Pooja Hegde tenth. Although they both worked in Hindi films, they earned a spot on this list not because of them but for their work in the south. Guess who beat Alia Bhatt for the top spot? Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The list of April’s most popular male stars was even more alarming. Akshay Kumar was the only Bollywood leader to feature there, that too at the middle position of number 5. All the other spots were comfortably occupied by heroes from the south, the boys club led by Vijay who was closely followed by Jr. NTR, Prabhas and Allu Arjun.

When an anxious Johar asked Kumar what could be the reason for such a terrible drop in soundtrack collections and the popularity of Hindi films, he replied: Actors here are very afraid to make films in twos or threes hero. I don’t know why and I don’t think it happens in the south.

Kumar is right. The recent success of RRR, headlined by mainstays Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, and Vikram, which featured the invincible trio of Kamal Haasan, Suriya and Vijay Setuhpati, is proof enough.

But when was the last time you saw two or three male Bollywood superstars in a movie together? Extended cameos do not count. It is rare for a Shahid Kapoor to agree to do a film like Padmaavat which is mostly owned by other actors in the film.

Picture: Youtube Picture: Youtube

Marked by the insatiable hunger to be the hero of each film they make, our stars seem to have forgotten the joys of collaboration. So much so that even if Farhan Akhtar is working on Jee Le Zara, which stars the three greatest heroines of contemporary Bollywood Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, the chances that a movie like Anand, Amar Akbar Anthony, Andaaz Apna Apna or Karan Arjun getting done doesn’t seem too likely anytime soon.

Johar agrees. In response to Kumars’ comment, he added: As a producer, I can tell you that it’s impossible to launch a movie with two heroes. Maybe it’s their insecurity that I can’t completely own this movie or there will be one-upmanship, which will affect my stardom (remember how hard it was to find a parallel head opposite Ayushmann Khurrana for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan after Rajkummar Rao turned down the role?)”.

Picture: Youtube Picture: Youtube

“You ask any producer in Bollywood. I’ve been around for 25 years. If I can find that difficult, I can imagine what it must be like for someone else to dream of casting like that,” he said. he added.

The problems plaguing the Hindi film industry right now are stark, obvious even to passers-by. Our actors are too busy building themselves as a brand to focus on the act side of the game. They’re too distracted by thrift stores to reflect and course-correct.

Too drunk on twinkling lights, shiny clothes, tabloid articles, head-spinning pay. Our writers are undervalued and underpaid, our crew overworked, our musicians uninspired, our studios too scared to experiment and support valuable cinema.

Johar, who owns and runs arguably the most successful production house in Bollywood today, agrees. However, he points to something even more serious.

In an interview with Film Companion, deliberating on the sudden emergence of southern cinema, he told Anupama Chopra, They (the southern filmmakers) have a lot of conviction. They don’t listen to anything else, they just follow their conviction. They know what they are doing and they do it; they do not seek acceptance, validation or approval”.

“They are so confident in themselves, so convinced of what they are doing. That’s what we all miss (in Bollywood). In our cinema, we don’t have conviction. We are victims of the mentality of herd,” he added.

A lot of filmmakers, myself included, get carried away by where the wind blows. So if the biopics do well, then everyone will make a biopic. Now everyone has woken up to the syntax of southern cinema. Now suddenly we want to start doing this, he said.

Picture: Disney+ Hotstar Picture: Disney+ Hotstar

It’s true. The latest major Bollywood films have all been released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, a new trend that only found wind following the stunning triumphs of films helmed by film maestros such as RR Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel, Sukumar and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Johar believes Bollywood can only emerge from the current crisis if it is prepared to make critical changes. We need to improve our storytelling, empower our writers, get back to the basics of love for cinema and good old-fashioned belief in Hindi cinema. We have to stop trying to be someone else, stop appealing to who we can’t appeal to.”

“You have to know what you’re capable of. You don’t want to become a buffet when you’re a real a la carte. We’re so stupidly skeptical of our strengths and weaknesses, that we tend to be everywhere. We’re living a double existence and we have to stop, he says. I say, touch.

Read other plays by Sneha Bengani here.