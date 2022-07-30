Thirteen Lives, about the Thai Cave Rescue, is the best of old-school Hollywood cinema

There is a natural tendency to call the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue a miracle when in fact it was a by-product of immense ingenuity, teamwork and of professionalism. Thus, it’s a story worthy of Ron Howard, whose career behind the camera has been marked less by flashy showmanship and more by dependable, industrious skill on challenging large-scale projects. Thirteen Lives is an ideal marriage of material and artist, a drama based on real events that revisits a harrowing tale with suspense, emotion and wonder all at once. This is a film whose details need no embellishment, and whose modesty and economy are key to its emotional impact.

Premiering in theaters July 29 (and debuting on Prime Video August 5), Thirteen Lives is a sizeable 147 minutes and yet is defined by its narrative leanness, at least in terms of its lack of elaborate detours and time-consuming subplots. In its opening minutes, it details the decision of a northern Thai junior football team to pursue training by visiting Tham Luang Nang Non cave. William Nicholsons’ ace script delineates the personalities of more than one of these teenagers in moments, while swiftly depicting their descent into the dark, damp lair shortly before a deluge begins to fill it with ‘water. An unusual taste of the upcoming monsoon season, this downpour heralds what appears to be a disaster for the 12 children (aged 11 to 16) and their coach, who find themselves four kilometers into the underground cavity, trapped by impenetrable tides.

Once its basic configuration has been established, Thirteen Lives turns his attention to the panicked families of the boys who expected to see them at a player’s birthday party that night, then overseas to two Englishmen: Richard Stanton (Viggo Mortensen) and John Volanthen ( Colin Farrell), the first retired firefighter and the second an IT consultant with a young son. More importantly, they are outstanding cave divers. Volanthen is introduced making his initial appeal to Stanton, informing him that they have been placed on a list of potential experts by Thai authorities, and during this exchange, Stanton’s reluctance and gruffness and cunning and Volanthen’s empathy shines through. As they show up at Tham Luang Cave in order to provide assistance as well as having a brief playful squabble over Volanthens Custard Cookies, the film has, in a few sharp brush strokes, delineated both the character and the relationship of men.

Such mastery of storytelling lives up to the course with Thirteen Lives, whose scenario does not have an ounce of useless fat on it, and whose staging tells by showing. No sooner have Stanton and Volanthen arrived at the disaster site than they plunge into the depths of the Tham Luang caves, despite the displeasure of the nation’s Navy SEALs, whose commander bristles at the thought that the intruders are better equipped for this scenario than his men (and could even take command of the operation). Howard dives with his two protagonists, his camera glued to them as they navigate a sea of ​​green fog and narrow, winding passages; his digitally superimposed cave maps, meanwhile, provide a necessary counterbalancing lucidity. Shots of Stanton and Volanthens’ vantage point, their path lit only by meager helmet flashlights and their tanks slamming against the surrounding rocks, powerfully convey the peril of this mission. Claustrophobes need not apply.

Simply getting to the boys, who are alive and hungry in a distant cave, is Yeoman’s work which includes the first half of Thirteen Lives. Even more tricky, however, is the question of how to extract them safely. At this point, Howard explained the various difficulties of this endeavor, from the vigorous currents and all-consuming darkness to the futility of pumping water out of the cave and the minimal benefit of diverting rainwater from areas. on a mountainside (not that selfless locals don’t valiantly try). Factor in the impending monsoons and dwindling oxygen levels in the Boys Hollow, and the film would feel like it was excessively piling on obstacles if it weren’t for its authenticity. As it stands, even knowing its outcome, Thirteen Lives vibrates with growing anxiety and dread, a testament to the Howards aesthetic you’re there, aided by Sayombhu Mukdeeprom’s clean, urgent cinematography and Benjamin Wallfisch’s insistent but never arrogant score.

Even Stanton’s ultimate solution to saving the boys is a source of intense unease: enlisting diver and anesthesiologist Richard Harris (Joel Edgerton) to drug the trapped children with ketamine (via multiple injections), bind their hands and legs and literally carrying their unconscious bodies out of their underground prison. It seems insane to Harris, who instinctively scoffs at the proposal, and it seems insane as it unfolds, the risks only outweighed by the inescapable reality that, without drastic action, the boys will surely die. . Even at this crucial moment, Howard shrewdly refuses to pull the chord, instead preferring close-ups of his excellent actors, both those with brand names and those who speak Thai, which allow them to express their characters. alternating feelings of shock, horror, panic, resolve and stress over the crushing burden they have accepted.

There are no unnecessary gestures in Thirteen Lives, just a rigorous focus on individuals forced to put their own lives on the line, and to unite despite their differences, in the service of others. Howard is never shy about letting his actors do the emotional heavy lifting, with Mortensen, Farrell and Edgerton leading an excellent cast that does a lot by not overdoing it. We get to know these people by watching them struggle and persevere, and if some of their A-list faces are at times a reminder that this production is technically fiction, as opposed to Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chins sterling’s 2021 documentary on the subject , The rescuethe illusion is largely maintained thanks to Nicholsons’ sharp, edgy plotting and Howards’ graceful, understated stewardship. In an age of spectacular spandex comics, it’s a welcome and moving portrait of true heroism and the best in humanity, as well as an example of something so rare: deft cinematic craftsmanship.