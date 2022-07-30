Kajol shares her daughter, Nysa’s Bollywood plans, reveals if she wants her kids to continue her legacy

Bollywood actress, Kajol needs no introduction as she was one of the leading actresses of the 90s. The beauty had made her acting debut in 1992 with the film, Bekhudi, and garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience for the same. During her 30-year career, Kajol has given several consecutive blockbuster films to the Hindi film industry, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Baazigar, Fanaa, Ishq and many more.

Kajol is married to actor, Ajay Devgn, and they have two children together, a daughter, Nysa Devgn, and a son, Yug. As Kajol and Ajay have been leading the Bollywood industry for years, their fans are eagerly waiting for their daughter, Nysa, to make her Bollywood debut. With the talented genes of her parents, Nysa will surely do well if she decides to pursue a career as an actress. However, the child star has not shared any plans to join Bollywood yet.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Kajol talked about her heritage and her children, Nysa and Yug. When the actress was asked if she would like her children to benefit from her and Ajay’s legacy, she said she was ok with everything her children did while they were happy. Speaking of the same, Kajol said:

“As for my children, I think I will support them in whatever they want to do. Jo bhi karna hai unko as long as khush rahein. As long as they are happy and fulfilled. I think my greatest work as that mother is not to guide them into the film industry, but to guide them to whatever makes them happy, to make them productive members of society.

Nysa has been the talk of the town for a while now, thanks to her fashion choices and partying with her friends. Moreover, his fans were waiting for the child star to announce his Bollywood plans. In the same interview, when Kajol was asked about the anticipation of Nysa’s plans to join Bollywood, the doting mum said her daughter is a grown woman, who can make her own decision. However, she added that she would not force her to make this decision or take her away from this path. In his words:

“I think Nysa is someone who will make that decision on her own. Like I said, I’m not pushing her away, I’m not pushing her into this, it’s something she will do for herself. She is 18 years old, a grown woman, a young woman.

While Nysa Devgan is an extremely private person, her massive fan base often digs deep into her personal life and shares unseen snippets of the same. According to reports, Nysa Devgan is in a relationship with a 24-year-old entrepreneur, Vedant Mahajan. The young businessman is currently based in London and the alleged pair have been spotted spending a lot of time together on special occasions and important days. Besides partying with each other for dinner, Vedant and Nysa’s mushy images speak volumes about their beautiful chemistry.

