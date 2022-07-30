Entertainment
Kajol shares her daughter, Nysa’s Bollywood plans, reveals if she wants her kids to continue her legacy
Bollywood actress, Kajol needs no introduction as she was one of the leading actresses of the 90s. The beauty had made her acting debut in 1992 with the film, Bekhudi, and garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience for the same. During her 30-year career, Kajol has given several consecutive blockbuster films to the Hindi film industry, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Baazigar, Fanaa, Ishq and many more.
Kajol is married to actor, Ajay Devgn, and they have two children together, a daughter, Nysa Devgn, and a son, Yug. As Kajol and Ajay have been leading the Bollywood industry for years, their fans are eagerly waiting for their daughter, Nysa, to make her Bollywood debut. With the talented genes of her parents, Nysa will surely do well if she decides to pursue a career as an actress. However, the child star has not shared any plans to join Bollywood yet.
Recommended Reading: Dimpy Ganguly Shares Priceless Photo With His Three Labor Room Kids It’s Too Cute To Handle
In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Kajol talked about her heritage and her children, Nysa and Yug. When the actress was asked if she would like her children to benefit from her and Ajay’s legacy, she said she was ok with everything her children did while they were happy. Speaking of the same, Kajol said:
“As for my children, I think I will support them in whatever they want to do. Jo bhi karna hai unko as long as khush rahein. As long as they are happy and fulfilled. I think my greatest work as that mother is not to guide them into the film industry, but to guide them to whatever makes them happy, to make them productive members of society.
Nysa has been the talk of the town for a while now, thanks to her fashion choices and partying with her friends. Moreover, his fans were waiting for the child star to announce his Bollywood plans. In the same interview, when Kajol was asked about the anticipation of Nysa’s plans to join Bollywood, the doting mum said her daughter is a grown woman, who can make her own decision. However, she added that she would not force her to make this decision or take her away from this path. In his words:
“I think Nysa is someone who will make that decision on her own. Like I said, I’m not pushing her away, I’m not pushing her into this, it’s something she will do for herself. She is 18 years old, a grown woman, a young woman.
Also Read: Mijwan ’22 Fashion Show: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s Catwalk Debut Is All About Love and Royalty
While Nysa Devgan is an extremely private person, her massive fan base often digs deep into her personal life and shares unseen snippets of the same. According to reports, Nysa Devgan is in a relationship with a 24-year-old entrepreneur, Vedant Mahajan. The young businessman is currently based in London and the alleged pair have been spotted spending a lot of time together on special occasions and important days. Besides partying with each other for dinner, Vedant and Nysa’s mushy images speak volumes about their beautiful chemistry.
What do you think of Kajol’s take on her daughter, Nysa Devgan’s Bollywood plans? Let us know!
Don’t miss: Pregger, Sonam Kapoor wishes her husband, Anand Ahuja on his birthday, says ‘You are going to be the best dad’
Sources
2/ https://www.bollywoodshaadis.com/articles/kajol-shares-daughter-nysa-bollywood-plans-reveals-if-she-wants-her-kids-to-continue-her-legacy-34135
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]