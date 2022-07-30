Billie Eilish signs a lap of honor at Amoeba Music





Gabriella Saadia flew to Los Angeles from her hometown of Houston earlier this week to see Billie Eilish pay tribute to Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee at the Hollywood Bowl. When the 16-year-old heard she might get a second chance at catching Eilish, at an intimate Friday lunchtime concert at Hollywoods Amoeba Music, I screamed out loud and ran outside. of the hotel, she said. Holding a bag of Eilish records and merchandise, Saadia was one of several hundred fans who got to see the Los Angeles-raised Grammy winner take a lap of honor on her album’s first anniversary. Happier Than Ever. After headlining Coachella and three nights at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, it was more or less a set of cafes, probably the closest the crowd of young fans could ever get to their 20-year-old hero. The Highland Park native has enjoyed an extremely compressed race to stardom, from debut single in 2015 to voice of a generation status seven years later. Along the way, she’s been exceptionally candid about her struggles with Tourette syndrome, her body image, and her crippling depression in the spotlight. Fans like Larry Zuvilaga literally grew up with her. His latest album is a coming-of-age record, said Orange County resident Zuvilaga. I’m about to turn 23 and loved that it was about coping with coming of age. Billie Eilish performed four songs at Amoeba Music, including New TV. (Matty Vogel) Eilish performed four songs in Amoeba, accompanied by her brother Finneas on acoustic guitar: Billie Bossa Nova, Getting Older, TV and Happier Than Ever. When she asked the public for requests, she pushed them away from the darker corners of her catalog. I hear you want Everybody Dies, but it’s so depressing! Eilish joked. But on TV, a new guitar-driven single Eilish rated her depressed over the loss of reproductive rights. The internets went wild watching movie stars on trial, she sang sadly, as they overthrew Roe v. Wade. The crowd roared in approval. It’s a really important voice for young women who are seeing their rights destroyed, said Maureen Kelly, 31, who came from Silver Lake on her lunch break. Kelly said she volunteered at a reproductive health clinic in college and took heart from one of pop’s biggest stars outspokenly advocating for abortion rights. These are dark times, Kelly said. I’m glad Gen Z is getting mad and not taking anything for granted anymore. Closing with Happier Than Ever, Eilish had the room roaring. I don’t talk about you on the internet, she sang. ‘Cause it’s embarrassing, you were my everything / And everything you did made me sad. I saw her three times at the Forum, said Zuvilaga leaving Amoeba. But wow, never like that.

