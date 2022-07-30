Springsteens manager defends high ticket prices | arts and entertainment





After decades of insisting that fans be allowed to see the King of New Jersey affordably, Bruce Springsteen’s latest tour sent shockwaves through a rabid fan base as ticket prices soared. arrow for the North American part. But the Springsteens manager says it all about capitalism. When pricing tickets for this tour, we have carefully considered what our peers have done. We’ve chosen prices that are lower than some and comparable to others, Jon Landau told The New York Times in a statement on Tuesday. Regardless of the comment on a modest number of tickets costing $1,000 or more, our true average ticket price is around $200. I believe in today’s environment, it’s a fair price to see someone universally regarded as one of the greatest artists of their generation. Springsteen hasn’t toured since 2016, driving up demand, as have rumors this could be the last run for the 72-year-old Freehold, NJ native. But for fans who saw four-figure prices on tickets, that’s no excuse. Bruce Springsteen has sold his catalog for $550 million, oddly making him the only person who can afford tickets to his own shows, one person tweeted. Just tried to buy tickets to Springsteen but forgot to get approved for a second mortgage first, wrote another. Ticketmaster has regularly defended its dynamic pricing and platinum tickets, which offer nothing special but fluctuate based on demand, rather than a fixed price. .Springsteen himself has not commented on what fans called a betrayal. Only Steve Van Zandt, the E Street Band guitarist and former Sopranos, faced the outcry. I have nothing to do with ticket prices, he tweeted last week. Nothing. No. Niente. Boubkis. Tail. The next U.S. leg of the Springsteens tour begins Feb. 1 in Tampa, Fla., and ends at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, on April 14, with stops along the way including Philadelphia and UBS Arena. of Belmont Park. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nny360.com/artsandlife/artsandentertainment/springsteen-s-manager-defends-steep-ticket-prices/article_315e0c49-c483-5b04-b419-62cdf46d5210.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos