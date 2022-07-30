Bollywood is shooting a movie about this spy who was PM Narendra Modi’s bodyguard. This is her amazing story





Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur the contributors are theirs.

You are reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A film about former Indian spy and NSG commando turned film producer Lucky Bisht may soon be in the works. Bisht served as a bodyguard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Indian political leaders including former Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh, former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu, former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi and senior BJP leader LK Advani. In a chat with us via zoom video call, Bisht tells us why he opened a production house, being able to survive in a forest for years, and the covert operations he was part of. Bisht established Lucky Commando Films, his own production house after retiring from NSG. He is also a writer and aims to talk about those heroes who have made hard sacrifices for the country. The Uttarkhand resident joined the special forces at the age of 16 in 2003. He has been involved in covert missions in India and around the world. In 2009, Bisht was selected as the NSG’s top commando. Notorious criminal Hussain Zaidi is currently writing a book about Bisht’s life which will be made into a movie. In freewheeling conversation during the video, Bisht told us how he faced dangerous predators in the forest and lived to tell the tale. Whether it’s the tiger on a tree Bisht camped under or the snakes in his bag, it’s a story that needs to be heard.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.entrepreneur.com/video/432135 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos