little miss [Blank]: How a children’s book meme became a viral comedy

What began as innocent tickling half a century ago now provides the art of darker contagious laughter. The heartbreaking kid-lit characters from the popular Mr. Men and Little Miss franchises hit a new wave of virality this summer, thanks to their co-optation for a cheekily darker meme that leaps across platforms, brands and politics. . Where the official series has someone like Jealous Little Missthe meme delivers someone like Little Miss At My [Expletive] Breaking point.

Some creators and social media watchers call it the comedy of our time.

Giorgio Angelini, the filmmaker who followed the comic meme arc Pepe the Frog in the documentary Feels Good Man, sees a similar initial dynamic at play with the Little Miss meme: she’s not just grumpy anymore. She is reeling from anxiety and depression because the world is heating up, democracies are collapsing, and those in power seem to be more Mr. Greedy than Mr. Actionably Concerned.

British author and illustrator Roger Hargreaves launched his Mr. Men series in 1971 after, according to book series website, eldest son Adam, 8, asked: What does a tickle look like? The resulting creation, Mr. Tickle, was the first in a cast of simple, brightly colored Mr. Men characters that the site says sold a million copies in three years.

Warm books in which readers see how a personality trait of the title characters affects their lives spawned BBC comics, songs and adaptations over the decade. Hargreaves then began publishing her Little Miss spin-off books, creating a growing stable of characters who identify with multi-generational audiences through self-expression, color, simplicity and humor, the website says. Adam Hargreaves has overseen the series since his father’s death in 1988, most recently add characters such as Mr. Calmas well as inspiration from celebrities like Little Miss Spice Girls.

Fast forward to this month, when only one Instagram account LittleMissNotesApp garnered nearly 2 million followers by posting the Hargreaves characters under captions such as Little Miss Lexapro, Mr. Vape Cloud and Little Miss Aggressive Drunk. The account credits user Juulpuppy, who last spring started posting such artistic updates like Little Miss Weed Psychosis.

In April, a lot of the memes I was doing were pretty dark and I wanted to create a relatable meme that didn’t take itself too seriously, Juulpuppy said over email, speaking on condition of anonymity. for the sake of his privacy. Books for young readers inspired some of his previous remix articles, including If You Give a Mouse a Cookie and Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

Visual comedy benefits from unexpected associations, and I love building on that with all the memes I do, continues Juulpuppy, who says she’s a 21-year-old woman from Brooklyn. This trend is so contagious because couples are so ridiculous and concern so many people. Any caption can be applied to an image of Little Miss, so no one has to feel left out of this trend.”

We see pretty imagined versions of ourselves and laugh together about the messy nature of our flawed personalities, which I think is very genuine and sweet.

Nicole Gagliardi, a 22-year-old student based in San Francisco who is linked to the LittleMissNotesApp account, says via email, I think people resonate with this meme for the same reason they like to know their personality type or sign. of the zodiac: They like to see something they can relate to, and there is something for everyone. Gagliardi also credits the TikTok user @starbucksslayqueen for certain content of its accounts.

The Little Miss hashtag has over 140 million views on TikTok, with some creators setting their posts to Pharrell Williams’ song Cash In Cash Out.

When the meme recently rose again, Max Knoblauch’s wife told him reminded him of something he had done.

Sure enough, Knoblauch, a Queens-based writer, illustrator and comedian, paired Hargreaves characters with contemporary-toned captions in 2014, for an article on Mashable created with editor Annie Colbert.

The top word was while the galleries were doing just fine, Knoblauch recalls, so he drew Mr. Men Childrens Books Reimagined for Millennials, featuring characters such as Mr. Student Loan Debt and Little Miss Underemployed.

Knoblauch says his article was born out of a comedic psyche of the time: We would recognize things like student debt and these larger issues, but we would recognize it in such a way that it exists and is unsolvable. . I think now the comedy reflects [the view]: Maybe there is a solution and we just won’t.

Knoblauch, himself a millennial, says he loves current memes, which he sees as darker, more absurd and more nihilistic. The ones I did were like this: Wow, it’s peak 2014 here, there were just some bad things going on but they could be fun. Now, well, they’re bad and they’re not getting better.

Still, he sees Hargreaves characters as forever meme-friendly, he’s a blob with a smile and it was so positive.

The original Hargreaves books were created to explain very specific traits that were referential enough for many children to access, says Jamie Cohen, an assistant professor at CUNY Queens College who specializes in media studies and digital literacy. Like memes, Hargreaves’ books are reductionist and shareable.

The appeal of the meme, he says, is that it allows people to share a hyper-specific personal description. I think it’s good that people use it to introduce really specific traits like neuroses or traumas or divergent characteristics, something that I think is good because it helps people hear new vocabulary and characteristics unknowns in a fun and serious way.

Cohen compares Little Miss parodies to recent viral trends such as american doll meme where childhood nostalgia rubs shoulders with contemporary comic sensibility.

Although what triggered the recent rise of the Hargreaves meme is uncertain, the Twitter account dreamgirltat helped popularize the trend when she shared a character captioned Little Miss Smokes Too Much Weed on April 17. The tweet received more than 36,000 likes.

This image appeared earlier on the Tumblr account of NotYourGayBestie, who is linked to New Jersey restaurant worker Mike Di Carlo. He tells The Post via email that the recent Twitter trend shocked him: I loved how it completely took over all platforms. Nothing but absolute love and admiration for the Hargreaves/Little Miss characters.

I think the corporate trajectory of this meme takes away from its initial purity, says Cohen. I’ve seen so many ads using this format, and many companies and organizations that have caused so much harm to humanity are trying to follow the trend. It definitely dulled my enthusiasm for the whole trend.