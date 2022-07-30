Senator announces funding for bus rapid transit project between North Hollywood and Pasadena – Pasadena Now





Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California, announced Friday that he has secured more than $32 million in federal funding for 12 infrastructure and housing projects across California in multiple Senate appropriations bills, including including the North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit Project. The bills were released by the Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday and will now be reconciled with their House counterparts before final passage. “I am proud to support funding to address the affordable housing crisis and to improve our state’s transportation infrastructure,” Padilla said. “Building modern transportation infrastructure and expanding public transit links will grow our economy and improve the quality of life for millions of commuters. This funding will also support projects that connect people to innovative and supportive services to address homelessness. Padilla said $5 million has been earmarked for the bus rapid transit project from North Hollywood to Pasadena. This project will help provide a key regional connection between the San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys by linking major employment and activity centers and providing east-west transit service to better connect communities in North Hollywood, Burbank, Glendale, Eagle Rock and Pasadena. The 18-mile project was approved April 28 by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s board of directors, linking the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys. The line, slated to open by 2024, will travel east-west on bus-only lanes from the North Hollywood Metro B (Red) Line / G (Orange) Line station to Pasadena City College , stopping along the way in the Burbank Media District, Downtown Burbank, Glendale, and Eagle Rock. Metro said the project will provide faster and more reliable service than normal bus routes, reduce the number of vehicles on the road, and improve county residents’ access to jobs, education and other opportunities. frequently visited areas. It will offer the same benefits as light rail, according to Metro, but with a lower cost and faster construction time. Other projects included in the Senate Appropriation Bill for Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development include: $3 million for the North Corridor Merced Avenue Greenway Project in the City of El Monte It will also help better connect residents to job opportunities and recreational spaces. $2 million for the Vermont Transit Corridor Project in Los Angeles This project will improve north-south transit service along the Vermont Avenue Corridor through improved connectivity to local and regional transit services, increased capacity and better punctuality. This project would also improve connections to the B, C, D, and E subway lines between Hollywood Boulevard and 120th Street. $1 million for the Los Angeles Returning Citizens Housing Stability Pilot Project. This funding will support the Los Angeles Department of Labor and Economic Development’s Returning Resident Housing Stability Pilot Project, which aims to reduce recidivism by connecting formerly incarcerated individuals to stable housing and support services. $500,000 for the City of Los Angeles Eviction Filing System for community outreach and support. This funding will support a citywide eviction ranking system to track vital eviction data, so the Los Angeles Department of Housing can implement and adjust policies, identify the most vulnerable tenants, and better allocate resources to hard-to-reach people facing evictions in order to prevent homelessness. Get our daily Pasadena newspaper delivered to your inbox. Free. Get all the latest Pasadena news, 10+ new stories a day, 7 days a week at 7 a.m.

