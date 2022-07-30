Nana Patekar will be responsible if something happens to me: Tanushree Dutta





Tanushree Dutta has said that if anything were to happen to her, actor Nana Patekar and her legal team, along with her Bollywood mafia friends, would be responsible. Tanushree had alleged that Nana Patekar misbehaved with her while filming a song for the 2008 film Horn Ok Pleasss. Nana had denied the charges. (Read also: The Confession: Nana Patekar lands her first film role since the MeToo scandal) Sharing a photo of herself, Tanushree wrote on Friday: If anything ever happens to me let it be known that #metoo has blamed Nana Patekar, her lawyers and associates, and her Bollywood mafia friends! Who is the Bollywood Mafia? The same people, whose names are frequently cited in SSR (Susgant Singh Rajput) death cases (note that all have the same criminal lawyer). Don’t watch their movies, boycott them totally and pursue them with vicious vengeance. She added: Go after all the faces in the industry and the journalists, who planted fake news on me, and the PR people too, behind the vicious smear campaigns. Go after everyone! Make their life hell because they harassed me so much! Law and justice may have failed me, but I have faith in the people of this great nation. Jai Hind… and goodbye! Phir milenge (Until we go back to meat). A screenshot of Tanushree Dutta’s post. In another post, Tanushree also wrote that he had been followed by someone. She wrote, Omg (Oh my God)! I just got back from the nail salon…I feel like a fucking female James Bond. Surveillance and all … an amateur gurga (person) 20-22 with a shoulder bag loaded silently Dekho humko bhi kam se kam 3-4 mulko ki police toh follow kar hi rhi hai Ab kal ho na ho toh maine socha red nails karva hi leti hoon! Ab life mein kisi ka moh hi nhi raha… sab ke sab khudgarz aur dhokebaaz nikle saale. Dost dost nhi rahe… guardian ne bhi dhoka de diya (Cops from at least three-four countries are following me. Now I don’t know if tomorrow will come, so I decided to have red nails. Now , I don’t have lust for anything in life, everyone turned out to be selfish and a cheat. Friends aren’t friends anymore. Even my guardians broke my trust)…You know the best part? Someday I’ll consider this all a crazy phase… And I’ll be in Hollywood by then, who knows Tanushree Dutta’s last post. Tanushree started the #MeToo movement in India in 2018, when she alleged that Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya and director Vivek Agnihotri behaved inappropriately with her during a film shoot. Speaking of coping with adversity, Tanushree told Hindustan Times in an interview earlier this week, A lot has happened since I came back to India. I’m trying to resuscitate my career, and people are interested in working with me, despite the image these Bollywood mafias have conveyed as being difficult, I’m getting offers for movies as well as web projects, actually signing some too, but I noticed none that they materialize. All of a sudden, the producers or the director go into incognito mode, or the sponsors drop.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/nana-patekar-his-bollywood-mafia-friends-responsible-if-anything-happens-to-me-tanushree-dutta-101659149038373.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos