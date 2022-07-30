Maverick City Musics Naomi Raine on Learning to Enter New Seasons Gracefully

Naomi Raine ERICK ROBINSON PHOTOGRAPHY



Mental health issues can creep in when things seem, at least on the outside, to be on the right track. Such was the case for Naomi Rainestar of the Grammy-winning cult music collective Maverick Town Musicwho recounts his experience last year with depressive episodes on his new solo album, aptly titled Journey.

I think it was Biggie who said, More money, more problems. Sometimes we think that when you are successful it is going to be the answer to all your problems and wrongly blame our financial situation and where we are in terms of achieving our goal as the reason we are not happy . And I don’t think that’s accurate, Raine said.

I thought when I had trouble paying the bills, that was the thing. Now I recognize that most wounds money can’t heal. And when you get to a certain position and your dreams come true and you think you’ve found the answer to what you thought were your problems, you actually have to step back and look at it again and realize that most of that was just internal character stuff and mental stuff. And you must learn to gracefully enter the new seasons.

Raines’ depression manifested in many ways.

I stayed in bed. When I was home, I was in bed. And it took me a long time to get out of it. I didn’t know what I wanted to eat. Things that were normal were just exhausting at the time, she says. And I wanted to drink. A lot. At some point I realized it was probably a two week period and I was drinking every night. And I don’t drink with people, I drink alone. And I’m like, Hmmm, this went from something social and fun to I need to drink to go to bed. It wasn’t something I really wanted to admit, even to myself.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

After some encouragement from a concerned friend, she began to engage in deep soul-searching. Lots of changes were happening. I had recently found more success with Maverick City and it was wonderful, but some of our relationships were changing as a result, and some of them were changing without my control. Like, some people didn’t want to be my friend. I also had to get out of the house more often and had to deal with transitions and readjust home and family life, and it was difficult.

Ultimately, her inner journey took her back to music, and not just what she had been working on with Maverick City, but also some songs from her own shed for over five years. The songs now began to pour out, their lyrics imbued with vulnerability. Only Not ready was among the first songs she came back to. I just prayed, let me write where I’m from and when it happened I was like, Oh, I gotta turn off Journeyshe says.

I was thinking about solo work, but I was just doing it as I went along, adds Raine. There was a lot of evolution of the songs, some had to be reworked and reoriented sonically. And now I have more of the story. I know where I am more, and there was more development and as I developed.

Raine says she was surprised to discover that in addition to serving as a personal catharsis, the album strikes a chord with many of her fans.

I thought people were going more towards me, I don’t understand that. Why do you do that? But people are like, that’s exactly what I’m going through. I can identify with that. Thank you so much for being vulnerable, thank you for being honest, thank you for being real. I’m overwhelmed with the response because I just didn’t know everyone was going to be there, she said.

Most of my fans are Christians and I think sometimes as Christians we have no grace for humanity. I think God didn’t just create our minds. He made us human, so I think it’s important that we are allowed to be human. I was a good robot. I was able to do the right things, but I still feel terrible. But now I have a room that I didn’t have before. I’m free, like for real, and I’m okay with it.

Although she’s not 100% free of her mental health issues, Raine says, I’m at a strong 88 or 92 these days. Part of that stems from a more mindful wellness routine, which starts with deliberately staying off social media when she first wakes up.

I wait at least two hours, because it distracts me from concentration. The first thing I do is pray. I say three to five things for which I am grateful. Gratitude is important. From there I hop on a morning meeting with my team. And that helps me, the routine. It’s while I’m on tour. Before that, I would walk around and just let in the chirping of nature birds, the greenery, the smell of morning dew. It was all so good to me.

Another key anchor is connection. I started strengthening my friendships and not being so isolated anymore. I call my friends, I ask them how are you? I had become super isolated and only spoke to people if it was work or if they needed something from me. I stopped a lot of things and started to really be a person and a friend.

Hollywood & Mind is a recurring column that lives at the intersection of entertainment and well-being, and features interviews with musicians, actors, athletes and other culture influencers that amplify the conversation and the action. around mental health.