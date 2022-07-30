12 black queer icons who inspired Beyonc in “Renaissance” | Entertainment

by Beyoncé new album, “Renaissance,” is a musical triumph that signals the next big phase in the superstar’s career – and it takes with it the black queer icons who pioneered house music.
Like the righteous rage of “Lemonade” and the celebration of identity in “Black is King,” Beyonc’s latest effort centers and uplifts black listeners. Now she focuses on musicians and black personalities who have sought community and shelter within the LGBTQ-dominated scenes of house culture and ballroom.
The unmistakable dance, light shade, free sexuality and unbridled joy found in “Renaissance” are clearly influenced by and indebted to the queer and trans pioneers who popularized house music, and artists from these genres are represented on almost every parts.
From trans icon Ts Madison and fashion pioneer Telfar Clemens, to the late queen of the downtown drag scene, Moi Renee, and Beyonc’s own uncle, here are some of the influences, artists and allies who shaped Queen Bey’s latest and greatest new work.
Greater Freedia
This is the rallying cry heard around the world: “Release your job!” New Orleans’ Big Freedia, credited with popularizing the bouncy sound of hip-hop, is behind the now-iconic line in her anthem 2014“Explode”, which Beyonc borrowed for the single “Break My Soul”.
Freedia has lent her signature, deep, vibrant vocals on several mainstream tracks, including Drake’s “Nice for What” and, of course, Beyonc’s “Formation.”
“I’m forever grateful to Beyonc and her team,” Freedia said on Friday. CBS Matinees. “They’re still taking care of the Queen – it’s a moment in my life right now [when] I just want to make people happy.”
Freedia has defied labels when it comes to her gender, and she encourages the same fluidity in her uninhibited music: “I’m your brother or your sister, whatever you want to call me,” she said on CBS. “When you’re comfortable with yourself and know who you are, I think people will understand better how to approach difficult situations.”
sydney
Sydney Bennett, an independent R&B solo artist and lead singer of The Internet — better known as Syd — is credited with co-writing the funky, slowed-down love song “Plastic Off the Sofa.” His quietly seductive lyrics and production – his signatures – are evident throughout the track.
Syd is one of the most prominent gay R&B artists, and she “has always made a point of being gay”, she Told the Guardian last year. “I love the responsibility of providing representation. But I think I’ve always tried to do it in the most natural way possible.”
Grace Jones
Yes, it’s the one, the ONLY one Grace Jones — model, disco innovator, Studio 54 staple and general icon — on “Move,” the 10th track from “Renaissance.” Her androgynous good looks, frequent appearances in gay clubs, and resistance to facile labels have elevated her to queer icon status.
“Being tangled up, having a bit of the man in me, I loved that,” she said. wrote in his 2015 memoir about going to gay clubs with his brother and his own masculinity. “I felt like I was among my own even though I was so far away.”
Clemens of Telfar
On the final track, “Summer Renaissance,” Bey makes a definitive statement about luxury: “That imported Telfar bag; Birkins, that stash stuff.” While a single Herms Birkin bag, a symbol of outrageous wealth, can cost you tens of thousands of dollars, Ms Knowles-Carter prefers the Telfar shopping bagmade of vegan leather.
Clemens and her eponymous brand’s bags cost no more than $300 and come in three sizes and nearly every shade on the color wheel. Their relatively affordable price and popularity have earned them the nickname “Bushwick Birkins,” but Clemens rejects the idea of Telfar bags as status symbols. The slogan of his brand? “Not for you – for everyone.”
Me Renee
Moi Renee was a trained drag performer and dancer who was the toast of New York’s underground gay club scene throughout the 90s. bitch” original big boysa site dedicated to the history of black and Latino queer and trans artists.
Moi’s voice Renee makes an appearance on “Pure/Honey”, purring, “I to know you hear me calling you, miss darling!” There is pictures of the artist donning a neon green wig and black jumpsuit cut out on a local gay talk show in the 90s. Renee died in 1997, long before she was sampled on Beyonc’s new track.
Dijon honey
Chicago native Honey Dijon – DJ, producer, fashion designer and underground house legend – co-wrote two songs on “Renaissance”: “Cozy” and “Alien Superstar.” A trans woman, Dijon works to reintegrate the black and queer history of house music into her songs, narrative the Guardian this year that she tries to “constantly protest against forgetting where this music comes from”.
On Instagram, she thanked Beyonc and her collaborators, writing“Sharing my Chicago house musical roots and queer and trans black culture with you and the world is profound and moving.”
Kevin Aviance
Aviationperformance artist and musician, has been a staple of the downtown New York club scene since the 90s. is not the first great singer to seek his expertise: Aviance counts Whitney Houston, Cher, Mary J. Blige and Janet Jackson among its collaborators.
Ts Madison
Madison, a transgender comedian, actress and lawyer, first went viral in the 2010s on the now-defunct video platform Vine and her hit Youtube channel. So it was an obvious choice for Bey to taste Madison’s natural spirit on “Renaissance”: Lines from Madison’s video “Bitch I’m Black” released in June 2020 amid protests following the murder of George Floyd, appear in “Comfortable,” the second track.
Not that it surprised Madison that she ended up appearing on a track with Beyonc – she tweeted “My VOICE is ICONIC!!” the day before the official release of the album.
MikeQ
DJ MikeQ is a staple of today’s ballroom scene, spinning gay clubs and putting his own influence on a beloved genre: The New York Times in 2012 said he and his contemporaries “put a hip-hop twist on the sounds and slang of the ballroom, while respecting tradition”. He’s credited on “Pure/Honey,” which samples his song “Feels Like.” Now you can find him as a resident DJ on the HBO Max Ballroom Competition,”Legendary.”
House of La Beija
“Tip, tip, tip on the hardwood floors
Ten, ten, ten on all levels
Give me a face, a face, a face, a face, yah
Your face card never declines, sucker!”
Yes, any of these lines from Beyonc’s “Heated” would fit perfectly at a ball hosted by the legendary New York entertainer. Crystal La Beija and LaBeija’s house. LaBeija, fed up with the racism she faced in drag competitions held by white gay men – a grievance that provided the most memorable scene from the 1968 documentary “The Queen” — created his own balls for black and brown queer and trans artists. At these balls, queer and trans New Yorkers competed, danced, and created years-long house rivalries (i.e., “founding families” of LGBTQ people who competed together).
LaBeija’s House – whose members also included emcee Junior LaBeija, who popularized phrases like “Opulence — you own everything!” — has also inspired other queer artists, including RuPaul and the LGBTQ cast of “Laid“, whose characters are based on real ballroom characters.
Donna Summer
Beyonc borrows heavily from disco queen Summer’s “I Feel Love” on the final track, “Summer Renaissance.” It’s at least the second time Bey has pulled out of Summer: “Naughty Girl,” from Beyonc’s debut solo, interpolates Summer’s “Love to Love You,” another gay nightclub anthem.
Though his relationship with his gay fans was tenuous – Summer was accused of making homophobic comments about gay people with AIDS – his music was loved by LGBTQ listeners for “its balance, gravity and overt sexual content”, wrote Paul Flynn, journalist and gay culture columnist, in a 2012 article for the Guardian.
She was “gifted with a divine inability to guess how 3 a.m. under a disco ball in a metropolitan gay nightclub should sound,” Flynn wrote. “‘I feel the love’ is always that.”
Uncle Johnny
In a note on his site, Beyonc thanked her family, including her children and her “muse”, Jay-Z. But the most significant praise was reserved for her late uncle Jonny, whom she called her “godmother and the first person to expose me to much of the music and culture that inspired this album”.
“Thank you to all the pioneers who started the culture, to all the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long,” Bey wrote. “It’s a party for you.”
She also honored his uncle in a 2019 speech upon accepting a GLAAD award: “He lived his truth. He was brave and unapologetic in a time when this country wasn’t so tolerant.”
Tina Knowles-Lawson, Bey’s mother, share on Instagram that Jonny helped her raise a young Beyonc and her sister, Solange, and that the girls “adored” her. Jonny even made Beyonc’s prom dress, Knowles-Lawson said.
Bey pays tribute to her with one of the album’s biggest lines: “Uncle Jonny made my dress,” she sings on “Heated.” “That cheap spandex, she looks messy!”
