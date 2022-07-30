Entertainment
Bollywood News Today: See what’s happening in Bollywood today, read this big news
Bollywood News Today: For all the hustle and bustle in Bollywood, let’s take a look at these top news stories. After all, what are your favorite stars doing today?
Janhvi Kapoor on Ranveer Nude Photo: Janhvi came to the rescue of Ranveer Singh, said this thing
Janhvi Kapoor on nude Ranveer Photo: As Ranveer Singh made headlines for her nude photo shoot, many B-city stars came to her rescue. In such a situation, actress Jhanvi Kapoor stood up for Ranveer. People angry at Ranveer Singh’s photoshoot are demanding strict action against him. Along with this, an FIR was also registered against him. At the same time, Bollywood celebrities have now shown their support. In fact, Jhanvi Kapoor reached Delhi to attend an event, in such a situation, she was asked about Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot, in response, she said it was her artistic freedom, after which Jhanvi said: ‘I don’t think anyone should be punished for their artistic freedom. It should be noted that before Jhanvi, actress Vidya Balan also said in an interview, “If anyone is hurt by this photoshoot, then don’t see the photos.” Apart from that, director Ram Gopal Varma had also conducted a social media poll in which he questioned Ranveer’s photos.
Director slaps Saif Ali Khan for careless attitude, says father gave a lot, quits job
Saif Ali Khan: Bollywood star, Saif Ali Khan has always been known for his acting skills and talent. He chose most of the films very wisely in his career, but in the meantime he also had to deal with a lot of flops. In such a situation, after many years, a director said that he slapped Saif on the sets of his film Kachche Dhaage for his careless attitude. In fact, while chatting with actor Mukesh Khanna on his YouTube channel, action director Tinu Verma shared that he once slapped Saif for his careless attitude. He was shooting for the film Kachcha Dhaaga in which seven cameras were set up simultaneously and one was a shot of a moving train. But Saif was not cooperating in the shooting, Saif used to dance as soon as he talked about the action, so the shooting had to be canceled and when Tinu asked Saif why he was doing this, he said something like that in response he had become very angry. . Saif said that as soon as he heard the noise of the train, he wanted to dance. Tinu slapped him about it. Saif fell to the ground as soon as he was slapped. After that Saif and his wife Amrita came to him to apologize, Tinu told him that you should respect the technician and if you can’t then don’t work. Tinu told Saif that you are the son of the Nawab, the father gave a lot, leave the work, why are you working hard. Don’t insult people. For now, Saif has accepted his mistake by saying sorry.
Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun’s swag look from ‘Pushpa 2’ surfaced, fans are praising
Pushpa 2: Southern superstar Allu Arjun is now called Pan India Star, he has become very dear not only among Southern audiences since his movie Pushpa.
It is also very popular with Hindi audiences. While Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa has been highly praised by the audience, everyone is eagerly awaiting its second installment. Whereas now the look of Pushpa ie Allu Arjun has been revealed in the second part of this movie.
Fans are very happy to see her look and can’t get enough of praising Allu.
Ranveer Deepika: Fans were thrilled to see Ranveer in full gear, walked down the ramp with Deepika and hugged each other
Ramp Ranveer Deepika Look: Hot Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are going pretty viral. After Ranveer’s nude photos, people are now very fond of seeing him in full gear. The occasion was to end 10 years of ‘Mizwan Culture Show’. In such a situation, the couple came to the ramp with great beauty. Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika kissed.
Bhojpuri actress Nidhi Jha’s honeymoon photos have gone viral, in a daring outfit bowl seen dancing
Videos of Nidhi Jha Bold:Bhojpuri actress Nidhi Jha married Bhojpuri actor Yash a few days ago. Post-wedding photos of the two are going increasingly viral on social media.
At the same time, their fans and celebrities also want the couple. Now, photos from their honeymoon are going viral on social media.
