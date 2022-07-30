



PORT ANGELES — The Harbor Art Gallery will present the prints of Nathan Shields during the month of August. The gallery at 114 N. Laurel St., Port Angeles is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. During the second Saturday Art Walk on August 13, the gallery will be open until 7 p.m. and visitors will be able to chat with many of the artists whose work is featured at the gallery. Shields creates art via embossing, carving a design into wood or linoleum, inking the block, and pressing paper onto it to transfer the design. He frequently draws inspiration from nature and mathematics, sometimes incorporating whimsical or fantastical elements. “The look of the block engravings was what first attracted me, and I fell in love with the engraving process,” Shields said. Born and raised in Ketchikan, Alaska, Shields taps into his Alaskan roots for this exhibit. It features a series of prints depicting iconic images of Alaska, from walrus to the northern lights. “I grew up playing in the forest, which definitely influenced my artistic sensibilities,” Shields said. When not engraving at his home studio, Shields teaches high school art, math, and computer science at Joyce’s Crescent School. “I always try to show my students the deep connections between art and math,” Shields said. The gallery features works by other local artists such as Bob Stokes and Cindy Elstrom, Carolyn Guske, Robert Amaral, Kelly Coffey, Garret Delabarre, Terri Ench, Tammy Hall, David Johannessohn, Susan Kantowitz, Ruth Kaspin, Nancy McFaul, Gail McLain , Roger Mosley, Eric Neurath, Randy and Sallie Raddock, Jodi Riverstone, Lance and Haley Snider, Eileen Webb and Kevin Willson.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.peninsuladailynews.com/entertainment/harbor-art-to-showcase-prints/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos